Jenny McCarthy: ‘I was back at work seven weeks after my brain tumour was removed – but trauma caught up with me’

Jenny McCarthy had her first job by the age of 11, in the newsagent across the road from her house in Ballinteer, south Dublin. “I told them I was 12,” she laughs now, describing herself to this day as a workaholic. “I used to get a pound an hour. I had to hand five pounds of that money up to my mother every week — my father was really strict about that.”

Jenny, who is the second youngest of four siblings, three girls and a boy, traces her work ethic to her father, Frank, a builder’s labourer. “My poor father, God rest him, he died the day before my 17th birthday of lung cancer. To say I miss him so much is an understatement,” Jenny, now 50, reflects, bowing her head. “He used to say to us, ‘Nobody will give you anything for nothing, you have to work hard to get what you need.’ He was such a hard worker.

“To this day, I still work like you wouldn’t believe,” Jenny, who has been running her own business as a photographer for two decades now, smiles. Former clients whose weddings she has photographed include Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson, Karen Koster, Pippa O’Connor, and Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian.

The first wedding she shot was her husband TV star Martin King’s sister. “She said, ‘Would you do my wedding?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely no way’,” Jenny laughs. “Too much pressure. But I ended up doing it because it was just a small wedding with immediate family and close friends.”

The couple were thrilled with the results, and Jenny began to get more jobs as word of mouth spread. Eventually, she was able to set up her studio, give up her work in an advertising agency and launch herself full-time as a photographer.

In the summer of 2010, Jenny began experiencing a pain down the back of her right eye. When she eventually went to her GP, he thought it was probably a migraine, but that he would send her for an MRI just in case. She had the scan several days later, and within hours her doctor had called to say he wanted to see her that evening. The scan had revealed a slow-growing, grade two, benign brain tumour.

Photographer Jenny McCarthy had two surgeries to remove brain tumours. Photo: Jen McKenna

Photographer Jenny McCarthy had two surgeries to remove brain tumours. Photo: Jen McKenna

​“I said to him, ‘Well, am I going to die?’ He said, ‘I don’t know’. I said, ‘OK, well what am I dealing with here?’ I was calm, Martin was not,” Jenny recalls of this time. “So upset. Every time I looked at him his eyes were red.” Then 38, her two youngest children, Matthew and Alex, were 11 and eight.

Jenny’s surgeon was Professor Ciaran Bolger at Beaumont Hospital. “He’s such a nice man, I love him, I think he’s God,” she smiles. The surgery was scheduled for February 2011, and Jenny would have to take almost two months off work afterwards to recover, essentially closing her business for some time.

“I was working so hard coming up to Christmas — I banked every cent I got. Because I knew once February came, I wasn’t going to be able to earn money for a certain amount of time afterwards. I wanted to be sure there was enough money in the bank to pay what was going out. I had it out in February, and I was back in work seven weeks later.”

Martin had proposed on Christmas Eve, saying he wanted to be married within the year — the couple eventually wed in November 2011. Given her extensive experience, planning her own wedding was easy, Jenny smiles.

Looking back, she feels she recovered from that first operation quite well. Especially, she adds, compared to her more recent experience. In February 2022, Jenny had to undergo surgery again, as the tumour had returned. Again, she had been experiencing pain, this time behind her ear. It transpired that on neither occasion had the pain been a sign of the tumour, but it had caused Jenny to investigate the issue.

​The second operation took place during Covid-19 restrictions, meaning Martin was not allowed into the hospital. “It was very lonely in the hospital. And I was really sick this time. When they wheeled me out, Martin was outside waiting. He looked at me and just kept looking around — he didn’t recognise me.

“I got home on the Friday, delighted to be back, and I ended up back in Beaumont on Sunday. I was just so sick, I ended up going back to hospital three times.

“I suppose the first three weeks were horrific. But after that, I started to feel well, and slowly but surely, I got back to myself. I had the surgery on the second or third of February, and I was back shooting weddings on the first of April.”

Some weeks after her surgery, Jenny and Martin had an appointment with her surgeon, to discuss the results. “I was delighted with myself. I had my makeup and my hair done, I looked fabulous,” she smiles. To her shock, she was told that some members of her medical team felt chemotherapy and radiotherapy might be necessary, to ensure the tumour did not return.

Her doctor also told her that because of where the tumour was located — on her speech and language area — if he did have to operate again, her speech would be compromised.

“I was so deflated after that meeting,” Jenny recalls now. There would be another scan in early May 2022, and that would decide the course of action. Jenny turned 50 on May 6, and the scan was on May 9. Martin organised a party at the house that weekend, but her thoughts were focused anxiously on what was to come.

As it turned out, her surgeon was happy with what he saw from the scan, and it was decided further treatment was not necessary. “So please God, that it doesn’t ever come back again,” Jenny says now.

Often it is only months after a person is into their physical recovery that the emotional trauma of an event will hit them. In hospital after her first operation in 2011, Jenny’s surgeon told her, “You’re going to look well really soon, but you’re not going to be well. So just bear that in mind.” That summer, she began to feel upset “the whole time.”

“I didn’t even know why I was upset, there was no particular reason.” She returned to her surgeon, who had told her to call him anytime with concerns or queries.

“This is probably nothing to do with what went on,” Jenny told him, describing how she was feeling. “It’s everything to do with what went on,” he responded, explaining that her body was experiencing a post-traumatic feeling. I had to take some medication for my bit of post-traumatic stress. I stayed on them for six weeks and then I was fine.”

I ask her how her anxiety is now, almost a year after her second surgery. “Hasn’t been great lately. And I think it’s just because…there’s a cash flow crisis going on at the moment. You start thinking, ‘God, what if it did happen again, where would I be? I’m after spending all this money on products’. And then you just have to say it’s all going to be fine. So just in the last three or four weeks, I haven’t been great, to be honest but then there’s a lot of money pressures on, staff to be paid, that kind of thing.”

​The day before we speak, Jenny had met with a friend, whose reassurance has helped her to rally, and she’s been feeling better since. “She said, ‘Jenny I have all these worries as well, and there’s nothing wrong with me. Everyone has the same worries’. I feel a bit better after speaking to her. I suppose I haven’t been great over the last few weeks, but I’m OK again,” Jenny smiles.

Acclaimed photographer Jenny McCarthy

Acclaimed photographer Jenny McCarthy

Life is busy for her right now: alongside her work as a photographer, Jenny has a line of wedding and baby-related products, and there are several launches coming this summer. She launched her first wedding product, the now engravable The Wedding Candle by Jenny McCarthy, in March 2020.

She has since released a line of baby products including the Zipzee Gro’ babygro, and a baby bag. Alongside her podcast, Wedding Tip Wednesday, this May she is publishing her book, The Wedding By Jenny McCarthy, which will be available from her website.

Having begun part-time work at the age of 11, Jenny moved into full-time employment after fourth year. “I ended up not doing my Leaving Cert. I was quite badly bullied in school, I did transition year, and decided after that, ‘I need to work’. I just couldn’t face spending another two years beyond that in school.”

Jenny got a job in a badminton hall in Terenure, “the best job ever”. After a couple of years, she moved to Xtra-vision. “Because I thought that was very glamorous looking,” she laughs. A few months into the new job, she realised she was pregnant, and her son Dean was born several months before her 18th birthday.

“When I look back at it now, it was tough. But I think that’s probably made me who I am as well. I’m a very, very independent person. And I don’t take anything for free — I like to work for everything I have. So even though I did have a very tough start, I think if those things hadn’t happened to me, I probably wouldn’t be as focused and as hardworking as I am now.”

Jenny returned to work not long after Dean was born, minding children. She and his father got married when she was 19 but the marriage did not last. “We were both too young” Jenny says. “I was able to bring Dean to work minding children. I used to do that until six o’clock in the evening, and then three nights out of seven, I used to work in a chipper.

“I had an apartment kind of above it, and I worked there from 6.30pm to two in the morning. (Then) I would have to get up again and race up the road to mind those children from eight o’clock in the morning. I had two jobs for a long, long time.”

Eventually, she was able to afford to buy herself a car. Passing her test, which she did on the first go, was important because a new work opportunity has arisen, as a Thunder Girl with 98FM, driving a jeep. “Which is where I met Martin,” she laughs delightedly.

“I really liked him from day one. You couldn’t not like Martin. (But) I didn’t start seeing him for a long time.”

When she and Martin’s relationship began, her son Dean was eight, and Martin’s son and daughter James and Victoria were seven and four. “They were always our children. As far as I’m concerned, I have five children,” Jenny says. She and Martin went on to have two children together, Matthew and Alex.

“They all got on like a house on fire from day one. They were never ‘half’, and if anybody ever says that to me, I get so offended because they don’t talk about ‘my half-sister’ or ‘my half-brother’, they’re just brothers and sister.” Dean is now 33, Victoria 30, James 29, Matthew 23, and Alex 19. Of her husband, she says she loves that he never takes anything for granted. “And he has respect for everybody.”

After Matthew was born, Jenny, by now in her mid-20s, had a job in an advertising agency. It was then that she began to consider her next career move. “I was taking photographs all throughout. I thought, ‘I really would love to do this full-time. Can I?’ I didn’t know but I thought, ‘I am going to do it’,” she smiles. And she did.

​To find out more about her work, visit byjennymccarthy.ie