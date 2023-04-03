| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jenny McCarthy: ‘I was back at work seven weeks after my brain tumour was removed – but trauma caught up with me’

Renowned photographer Jenny McCarthy has always been a grafter, and didn’t want illness to slow her down. But, as she explains, emotional healing can be as important as physical recovery 

Jenny McCarthy with husband Martin King. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand
Photographer Jenny McCarthy had two surgeries to remove brain tumours. Photo: Jen McKenna Expand
Acclaimed photographer Jenny McCarthy Expand

Close

Jenny McCarthy with husband Martin King. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Jenny McCarthy with husband Martin King. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Photographer Jenny McCarthy had two surgeries to remove brain tumours. Photo: Jen McKenna

Photographer Jenny McCarthy had two surgeries to remove brain tumours. Photo: Jen McKenna

Acclaimed photographer Jenny McCarthy

Acclaimed photographer Jenny McCarthy

/

Jenny McCarthy with husband Martin King. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Liadan Hynes Email

Jenny McCarthy had her first job by the age of 11, in the newsagent across the road from her house in Ballinteer, south Dublin. “I told them I was 12,” she laughs now, describing herself to this day as a workaholic. “I used to get a pound an hour. I had to hand five pounds of that money up to my mother every week — my father was really strict about that.”

Jenny, who is the second youngest of four siblings, three girls and a boy, traces her work ethic to her father, Frank, a builder’s labourer. “My poor father, God rest him, he died the day before my 17th birthday of lung cancer.  To say I miss him so much is an understatement,” Jenny, now 50, reflects, bowing her head. “He used to say to us, ‘Nobody will give you anything for nothing, you have to work hard to get what you need.’ He was such a hard worker.

Most Watched

Privacy