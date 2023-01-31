| 8.9°C Dublin

‘I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was a teenager – I stopped when I was diagnosed with lung cancer at 34’

When she felt pain in her chest and back, Aoife Lyttle applied some Deep Heat thinking she had pulled a muscle. She was referred for tests and had her last cigarette before the X-ray that led to her diagnosis. Now, cancer-free, she is making the most of every moment

Aoife Lyttle was diagnosed with lung cancer after experiencing chest pain. Photos: James Connolly Expand
Aoife Lyttle is now focusing on making memories, and living life to the full. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Aoife Lyttle was diagnosed with lung cancer after experiencing chest pain. Photos: James Connolly

Arlene Harris

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health, and many people will have started the new year with a vow to quit. But giving up isn’t always easy, particularly if it is a habit which has been cultivated for years, or even decades — and sometimes it takes a frightening health scare to put things into perspective and find the incentive to give up cigarettes forever.

This is what happened to Aoife Lyttle, who had been smoking since she was a teenager. Despite having tried on many occasions to quit but never succeeding for ‘longer than a week’, it wasn’t until she began experiencing chest pains, and an X-ray revealed a mass on her lung, that she made the decision never to smoke again. As much to her horror, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

