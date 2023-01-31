‘I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was a teenager – I stopped when I was diagnosed with lung cancer at 34’

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health, and many people will have started the new year with a vow to quit. But giving up isn’t always easy, particularly if it is a habit which has been cultivated for years, or even decades — and sometimes it takes a frightening health scare to put things into perspective and find the incentive to give up cigarettes forever.

This is what happened to Aoife Lyttle, who had been smoking since she was a teenager. Despite having tried on many occasions to quit but never succeeding for ‘longer than a week’, it wasn’t until she began experiencing chest pains, and an X-ray revealed a mass on her lung, that she made the decision never to smoke again. As much to her horror, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

​“In August 2021, I started to get pains in my chest and back, and the only relief I got was by pushing (down) on it and coughing,” she says. “I thought I had somehow pulled a muscle and my husband was treating me with Deep Heat. But when he put it on my neck, it felt sore and I could feel a lump when I touched it — then the following day I felt a second lump.

“So, I rang my GP surgery and the doctor asked me to do a Covid-19 test. The results were negative but I was then put on an antibiotic and told to ring back if I continued to have the same symptoms, which I did. So I rang again, and the doctor took me in to get bloods taken. Then a few days later the results came back with a marker for infection. So it was decided that I should be sent for an X-ray.

“On the 16th of August 2021, my life changed completely — after having been a smoker for around 20 years, I had a cigarette at 4.40pm and then went into the hospital for an X-ray — it was the last cigarette I ever had.”

Following the scan, the radiologist asked her to wait outside for a few moments, before calling her back in to talk to a doctor. This is when the process of finding out exactly what was wrong began.

“I told the radiologist that I didn’t know when I last had an X-ray, and when she asked me to sit out for a moment, I knew that something was wrong,” says the 35-year-old. “Then when I was called back in, I was told that I had an abnormality on my lung. I started to cry and asked if it was lung cancer. They said they couldn’t tell just yet and I was sent down to the (emergency) department where another doctor told me that I would need to be admitted for the night so I could have a CT scan the following morning.

​“I didn’t want to stay but in the end, I decided that I should and was brought to the acute unit. My husband, Daniel, was sitting outside in the car with the children, waiting for news, and they were just as scared as I was. And after the scan the next day, the nurse told me to call my husband — I knew then that it wasn’t going to be good news.

“Waiting for him to get to the hospital felt like forever and when he arrived, we were taken into a room and told that I had two tumours on my right lung. What happened after that was a blur and Daniel asked questions, but I honestly can’t remember what they were. After leaving the hospital, I rang my family. I cried when I spoke to my dad (her mother passed away in 2009) and he couldn’t talk as we had lost my Nan to pneumonia 20 years previously, but she had lung cancer so it was really raw.”

​As the weeks went on, the mother of four (aged between eight and 16) underwent a series of further tests, including a Pet scan, a biopsy and breathing tests. Then on September 22, 2021, she was seen by a respiratory doctor who diagnosed her with stage 3b lung cancer, with a 5cm tumour on her right lung and a 9cm tumour in her lymph nodes.

“After the official diagnosis, I went to Galway to be mapped for radiation but the tumours were too big so I had to have chemotherapy first,” she says. “I started the first of my six sessions in October and after the first four, the tumours had shrunk enough for radiotherapy, which I started just after Christmas of 2021.

“I then had my last two sessions of chemo. But I had to be admitted twice during the treatment because I had tachycardia (when the heartrate is over 100 beats per minute), which the doctors put down to a combination of anxiety, the (effects of) treatment and being in hospital. So I was put on (and am still on) a beta blocker to keep my heart rate stable.

“The radiation treatment was very tough as it burnt right through to my back and I couldn’t swallow properly for a while. But by August of this year, I was finally in remission. They couldn’t see any active cancer, and I have had good scans every time since. They are still watching one lymph node (tumour) which is continuing to shrink and thankfully I am feeling good now and am back trying to live a normal life around hospital appointments.

“Of course, I’m still nervous about the future and of a reoccurrence — every time it is time for a scan, it feels very scary. But although it can be hard to do, I try to think positively all the time.”

Aoife Lyttle is now focusing on making memories, and living life to the full. Photo: James Connolly

Aoife Lyttle is now focusing on making memories, and living life to the full. Photo: James Connolly

​Aoife, who works as a childcare practitioner and runs her own creche in the Sligo village where they moved to five years ago (she is originally from Cavan), says that although she is currently doing very well, she is very afraid of the cancer returning.

But she is making the most of life and living every day to the full, and would encourage anyone who has any concerning symptoms to make an appointment with their doctor immediately.

“In April of 2022 I started a course of immunotherapy, and will continue on it until April 2023 unless anything changes,” she says. “But my biggest fear is the cancer coming back. I am trying to make as many memories as I can because life is just too short and you never know what is around the corner. So last year, we went to Spain on holiday. I love dolphins and managed to get a picture with one. Then in early 2023, we are going to Disneyland.

“The best advice I could give to people would be that any change in your body, no matter how small, should be checked. My body gave me a warning and without it, I wouldn’t have gone to the doctors and my story could have been a whole lot different. It is hard to believe when you get such a diagnosis, but (being here with) my family was worth the fight.”

Liz Yeats, CEO of The Marie Keating Foundation, agrees, and says early diagnosis is so important when it comes to cancer — something she has first-hand experience of herself. “Fantastic progress has been made with cancer treatments, which can be lifesaving for patients. But the earlier the cancer is caught, the better the prospects of a positive outcome,” she says.

“I can testify to this myself as a breast cancer patient, as I went straight to my GP when I found a lump in my right breast. And while I was shocked to hear that my cancer had spread to my lymph nodes, which meant I had to have a mastectomy, chemo and radiation therapy, my oncologist was able to reassure me from day one that I would be fine.

“So, I am here to tell my tale, thanks to the amazing drugs she prescribed and the fantastic care I received — but also because I had caught my cancer early.”

About lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers, affecting both men and women.

It is the fourth most common cancer in Ireland after prostate, breast and colorectal.

About 2,690 people are diagnosed with lung cancer annually in this country.

More people die from lung cancer in Ireland than any other type of cancer.

The incidence of lung cancer is currently decreasing for men but increasing for women.

Less than 1pc of all new cases occur before the age of 40 and the majority of cases are diagnosed over the age of 50.

90pc of lung cancer can be attributed to cigarette smoke so being a non-smoker or quitting smoking is the most important preventative measure. However, lung cancer can occur in non-smokers also.

Symptoms of lung cancer:

Difficulty breathing

A cough that doesn’t go away or a change in a long-term cough

Repeated chest infections that won’t go away, even after antibiotics

Feeling more tired than usual

A hoarse voice

Coughing up blood-stained phlegm

Pain in your chest, especially when you cough or breathe in

Loss of appetite/weight loss

Swelling around your face and neck

Difficulty swallowing

​For more information visit mariekeating.ie

