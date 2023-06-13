‘It’s worrying that a lot of people think HIV is a gay man’s disease, and that women can’t get it through sex’

Galway-born nurse Aoife Commins was living and working in Sydney in 2020 when she was diagnosed with HIV. She didn’t tell her parents about her illness for another two years and now wants to use her experience to educate and support others

Nurse Aoife Commins. Photo: Ray Ryan

Aoife Commins Today at 03:30