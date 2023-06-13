‘It’s worrying that a lot of people think HIV is a gay man’s disease, and that women can’t get it through sex’
Galway-born nurse Aoife Commins was living and working in Sydney in 2020 when she was diagnosed with HIV. She didn’t tell her parents about her illness for another two years and now wants to use her experience to educate and support others
Aoife Commins
“I was lying in bed at about 8am on a Monday when my partner rang me in a panic. We had donated blood the week before and he had just received a call from the clinic, asking him to come in. I told him not to worry, that it was probably nothing. But I was still a little worried myself.