'It was like a furnace in my core - Michelle Obama opens up about menopause

In a conversation with Sharon Malone, a Washington DC-based obstetrician and gynecologist, the former first lady shared a story about having a hot flash while on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, with then-president Barack Obama.

“I remember having one on Marine One. I'm dressed, I need to get out, walk into an event, and, literally, It was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high,” she remembered.

“And then everything started melting. And I thought, ‘Well this is crazy, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t do this.’

“What a woman’s body is taking her through is important information. It’s an important thing to take up space in a society, because half of us are going through this but we’re living like it’s not happening,” she added.

Michelle Obama, 56, spent eight years as first lady at the White House while her husband Barack was president and they raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

The episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, was titled "What Your Mother Never Told You About Health with Dr. Sharon Malone."

The former first lady also said that her husband, President Barack Obama, was used to being around menopausal women due to the number of women in his executive cabinet.

"Barack was surrounded by women in his cabinet, many going through menopause and he could see it. He could see it in somebody because sweat would start pouring, and he's like, ‘Well, what's going on’…He didn't fall apart because he found out there were several women in his staff that were going through menopause. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, well, turn the air conditioner on.’"

She also spoke of the power in women's bodies.

"When you think of all that a woman's body has to do over the course of her lifetime, going from being prepared to give birth to actually giving birth, and then having that whole reproductive system shut down in menopause, right?

"The changes, the highs and lows, and the hormonal shifts, there is power in that," she added.

"But we were taught to be ashamed of it and to not even seek to understand it or explore it for our own edification, let alone to help the next generation."

