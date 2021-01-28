| 9.5°C Dublin

‘It got to the stage where I didn’t want to go anywhere – my constant need to urinate was ruining my life’

It is considered mainly a women’s issue, but Overactive Bladder is a condition that equally affects men and can seriously impinge on quality of life. But there are many treatments and strategies that can help

With OAB, you may feel like you need to pass urine many times during the day and night

With OAB, you may feel like you need to pass urine many times during the day and night

Kathy Donaghy

It’s a condition that affects more than 350,000 people in this country, but people don’t know what it is, and those who live with it often do so in silence.

But a recent campaign is trying to shine a light on ‘overactive bladder’ (OAB) to raise awareness of the condition and let those affected by it know that help is at hand, and to encourage people to seek help sooner rather than later.

Research shows that more than one third of people have no idea what OAB is, and while there is a common misconception that it mainly affects women, figures show that 52pc of those with OAB here are men.

