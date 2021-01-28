‘It got to the stage where I didn’t want to go anywhere – my constant need to urinate was ruining my life’

It’s a condition that affects more than 350,000 people in this country, but people don’t know what it is, and those who live with it often do so in silence.

But a recent campaign is trying to shine a light on ‘overactive bladder’ (OAB) to raise awareness of the condition and let those affected by it know that help is at hand, and to encourage people to seek help sooner rather than later.

Research shows that more than one third of people have no idea what OAB is, and while there is a common misconception that it mainly affects women, figures show that 52pc of those with OAB here are men.

The research also show that a quarter of Irish women, aged 40–70, have experienced OAB symptoms, but due to embarrassment or unease about talking about the issue, many leave it until the condition is adversely affecting their quality of life before seeking medical treatment.

OAB is a treatable medical condition in which the bladder is more active than usual. Instead of staying at rest as urine fills the bladder, the muscle contracts frequently and spontaneously. It’s different to stress urinary incontinence, which is caused by weakened pelvic floor muscles and results in leakage through exercise, coughing or sneezing.

According to James Forde, a urologist at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, there are a number of symptoms of OAB; one is an urgency to urinate which results in a dash to the bathroom, and another is having to go to the toilet frequently during the day and getting up at night to urinate.

Mr Forde says the condition can result in urinary incontinence, where the sufferer may not make it to the bathroom in time, resulting in the leakage of urine.

“In Ireland, the most recent research shows that 350,000 people are affected, so it’s pretty widespread. There’s a perception that this affects females, but it seems to be an equal split between men and women,” says Mr Forde.

While he explains that the symptoms of OAB can be caused by different conditions, for a large number of sufferers, it’s idiopathic — that is, the cause is unknown. “We don’t know why the bladder all of a sudden doesn’t want to hold a large amount of urine and contracts,” he says.

Treatment for OAB begins with active management of the condition before medical interventions may be deemed necessary, and fluid intake is one of the first things doctors will look at, according to Mr Forde.

He explains that while many people are used to getting their fluids from tea, coffee and other caffeinated and sugary drinks, these can actually irritate the bladder.

Drinking water and keeping a bladder diary, where patients can see how much fluid they’re taking in and how regularly they’re going to the toilet to urinate, is a useful tool in highlighting what’s going on, he says.

Doing exercises to retrain the bladder by trying to hold on for longer periods of time before going to the toilet and allowing the wave of urgency to pass, is an important step in treatment. If conservative management fails, then doctors will move to considering medication which reduces the contractions of the bladder, and in some cases, surgery.

Mr Forde points out that by the time patients come to see him, OAB is having an impact on their quality of life. At work, they may be going to the toilet frequently and getting up at night to urinate regularly, which is affecting their quality of sleep. It also leaves people worried about going into certain situations unless they know they have access to a toilet.

“A lot of people don’t understand that this is a medical issue. They don’t realised there is treatment and that it is effective,” he says.

For Daisy (not her real name), a mother of four in her early 60s, symptoms of OAB began in 2007, but she suffered in silence for many years before going to her GP and being referred for further treatment.

It was only when the condition began to have a detrimental effect on her life and she didn’t want to leave home that she finally sought help.

“It’s not an easy subject to go to the doctor with. It got to the stage where I’d barely make it in the door of the house to make it to the toilet and I said, ‘Enough is enough,’” says Daisy.

She was referred to a consultant for urodynamics, a series of tests to evaluate the bladder, and diagnosed with OAB. In her case, medical drug treatment to relax the bladder was deemed necessary.

“I’m wonderful now. I can hold on for ages now and the physical pressure I felt is gone. It had got to the stage I didn’t want to go anywhere, and if I did, I was looking for a bathroom every half hour,” says Daisy. “It took away my life — I could go nowhere. It was a battle.

“It’s so simple — you just go you to the doctor and they’ll run some tests. It’s a whole new world now and it’s like I’ve got a whole new bladder. I can take long flights, I can sit in the cinema. When I first went to the doctor, I couldn’t manage a trip to town for half an hour without finding a bathroom,” she says.

According to Professor Barry O’Reilly, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Cork University Hospital, OAB has been a taboo subject for many years. But other countries, including Australia, have run very informative public health campaigns which have been hugely helpful in raising awareness.

Lifestyle changes, including managing your fluid intake, is the first thing doctors will look at if OAB is diagnosed. Dr O’Reilly explains that normal fluid intake in this climate is between six and eight glasses of fluids a day or 1.5 to 2 litres. In some cases, by avoiding excessive intake, people can alleviate their symptoms.

Avoiding caffeine, a potent bladder stimulant, is important when looking at your fluids, he says. In some cases, patients are asked to fill in a fluid volume chart over a period of days to get an idea of how much they’re taking in, he says.

And according to Dr O’Reilly, retraining the bladder or getting people to hold on a little bit longer before they go to the toilet is also a key tool in treatment. This can be aided by giving medication to relax the bladder.

“The condition can be so severe that it has an impact on a person’s quality of life. They wear dark clothes all the time, they won’t go to people’s houses in case they leak on their couch. It can cause anxiety, and depression is strongly correlated with it. The first step is going to the doctor and seeking help,” says Dr O’Reilly.

“It’s about starting the conversation and not putting up with it. It was a taboo subject for many years, but there is absolutely something that can be done,” he says.

Maynooth-based chartered physiotherapist Leah Bryans says some of her work involves helping people understand how the bladder should function and teaching them techniques to control the urge to urinate. An OAB is one which sends a very strong signal or urgency to urinate, she says. Working with patients to retrain the bladder, she teaches them techniques to hold on a little longer before giving in to the urge.

“Sometimes it involves teaching them different strategies to help them ignore the urge to go. We do it in stages and it’s often down to lifestyle changes. Some fluids will give you a stronger sense of urgency. I say ‘Tea makes you pee’ even more so than coffee. Caffeinated beverages irritate the bladder, so I say to my patients they might need to reduce it, and tea is a big trigger,” says Bryans.

She also teaches patients techniques to interrupt the signal from the brain to the bladder. “The brain can only deal with one signal at a time, so we try to interrupt it. Doing things like standing on your tiptoes or scrunching up your toes. This can make your bladder stop talking to you. The urgency comes like a wave, so we teach patients to ride that wave by doing deep breathing and staying calm,” she adds.

For more information on the Control OAB campaign, go to oab.ie

