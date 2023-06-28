Infertility: ‘I had no chance of getting pregnant without IVF – we wasted a lot of time’
When Ruth De Haas and her husband Jan first attempted to become parents in 2018, they had no idea how long the process would take. She speaks about her fertility journey and advice for other couples
According to a recent survey commissioned by The Fertility HQ, Irish women feel more pressured to start a family than their male counterparts with 44pc of women experiencing “societal pressure to have a child” compared to 34pc of men. This comes in a variety of different forms, including direct enquiries about their plans to get pregnant, reminders about their biological clock and peer pressure from friends and colleagues.