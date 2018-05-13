A model who suffered horrific injuries after she was mauled by a dog has thanked the public for their messages of support.

'I’m such a lucky person to be alive' - Model (23) reveals horrific facial injuries from dog attack

Suzel Mackintosh (23) was attacked by a Staffordshire-pit bull terrier on New Year’s Eve.

Since the attack, which left her with facial scarring, she has undergone plastic surgery. This morning on Instagram, the model posted photos to show how the treatment is helping her.

“Thank you for all the love and support I have received along the way of this tragic event,” she wrote. “I could not have done it without you. Every single comment and message of love has meant so much.”

She added: “I’m such a lucky person to not only be alive - but to have the most inspiring and caring people around me.” The model, who is originally from Perth Australia, told the Daily Star Sunday how she went to pat the dog when it attacked her. After he bit her, she could feel her nose hanging off from her face.

