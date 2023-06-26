‘I’m not a recovering alcoholic. For me, it’s like I used to drink, and now I don’t. I was a grey area drinker’

Teri MacGilbert, aka @sassysobermum, talks about the ‘grey area’ of alcohol consumption, mummy wine culture, and her path from giving up drink to building a sober community

Teri MacGilbert decided to stop drinking on April 29, 2019, at the age of 41. “I had this underlying feeling of, ‘You’re not in control of this, Teri. You could do something stupid.”’ It wasn’t that there was one definitive rock bottom moment but lots of mini ones. “A bit like a death by a thousand cuts,” Teri explains from her home in Poole, England, having grown up in Leicester.