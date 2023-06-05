I was breastfeeding my third when I found a lump – after a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery I’m ready to live again
RTE presenter, Sarah-Jane O’Regan shares her story of diagnosis and treatment of DCIS breast cancer, and what it was like navigating the health system as a deaf woman
Liadán Hynes
Teacher at the Holy Family School for the Deaf, deaf interpreter and RTÉ ISL (Irish sign language) presenter Sarah Jane O’Regan was several months into breastfeeding her youngest child, daughter Jora, in 2020 when she noticed a pea-sized lump in her left breast.