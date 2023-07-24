‘I was about to leave a suicide note when the nurse rang to see how I was doing – she saved my life’
After an accident left him in constant pain, Stephen Crowley felt increasingly isolated. At breaking point, a serendipitous phone call helped kickstart his journey to recovery
When Stephen Crowley was asked if he had suicidal thoughts, he was shocked to the core — at that moment, he had been preparing to end his life when a chance phone call stopped him in his tracks and made him realise the enormity of what could have happened.