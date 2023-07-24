‘I was about to leave a suicide note when the nurse rang to see how I was doing – she saved my life’

After an accident left him in constant pain, Stephen Crowley felt increasingly isolated. At breaking point, a serendipitous phone call helped kickstart his journey to recovery

Stephen Crowley pictured near Carrigaline, Cork.

Arlene Harris

When Stephen Crowley was asked if he had suicidal thoughts, he was shocked to the core — at that moment, he had been preparing to end his life when a chance phone call stopped him in his tracks and made him realise the enormity of what could have happened.