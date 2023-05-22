‘I was 10 before my profound hearing loss was discovered’: Toy Show harpist Úna Walsh on hearing aids and what music means to her

Úna Walsh had developed strategies to compensate for her hearing impairment, but now hearing aids and learning sign language have been a life changer. She opens up about what music means to her, that Late Late Toy Show appearance and finding a sense of community

Una Walsh feels a particular confidence when playing the harp. Photo: Patrick Browne

Liadán Hynes Today at 13:00