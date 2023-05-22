‘I was 10 before my profound hearing loss was discovered’: Toy Show harpist Úna Walsh on hearing aids and what music means to her
Úna Walsh had developed strategies to compensate for her hearing impairment, but now hearing aids and learning sign language have been a life changer. She opens up about what music means to her, that Late Late Toy Show appearance and finding a sense of community
Liadán Hynes
Úna Walsh was 10 years of age and in a music class taught by her mother Barbara at Craobh Loch Garman Comhaltas in Wexford, when she first realised there was an issue with her hearing.