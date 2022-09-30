‘I tell my daughter that there is no such thing as the perfect body – while criticising my own’

I am a firm believer that as a parent, I could always “do better.” There are always ways to improve, to grow and to learn. This isn’t to say that I don’t think I rock it most of the time, but I feel there are occasions when I let my daughter down and I let myself down. One of those — which is ongoing — is how I talk about myself: to myself, and in front of her.

Most of us are guilty of saying negative things about our appearance. I often let slip a pretty damning view of my body in front of my 11-year-old daughter, which is not acceptable and I know it. I say and think things about myself that I would never think or direct towards another person. Like many people, this has ramped up for me since Covid-19.

The past few years have been the most stressful and surreal time of our lives. We all lived through something we could never have imagined until it happened. One by-product for many of us was that our bodies changed.

In the past few years, I haven’t been as active as before. I allowed more glasses of wine, ate at odd hours, and generally wasn’t in the same shape as I was before. I have a repetitive conversation in my head which is: “You have to get into better shape.” Then I open up a large bag of popcorn and sit down to watch Only Murders in the Building!

The following day, I get annoyed with myself, especially when my jean button cuts into my stomach or I feel my top stretching around my arms. Then I let the negative, harsh thoughts creep in. I can rationalise that this is not kind or helpful towards myself, but the cycle is a hard one to break. I look in the mirror and am disappointed with my appearance most of the time, which is not healthy — I recognise this.

So what I need to do is be better to myself, along with taking steps that will make me feel better about my body. To be kinder to myself, and to absolutely stop sending any messages, directly or indirectly, to my developing daughter that there are things to be ashamed of with our bodies. That there is an overall concept of something ideal. That is frankly a dated, harmful and disgraceful way for any of us to think, but I still do think that way about myself. However, what I also have to acknowledge is that while I need to make serious improvements, I didn’t grow up in a bubble.

My mother passed away when I was 19 and she sadly had a very poor opinion of her appearance. When she was younger, she was so petite — something her generation placed huge importance on (as did the generations after) — but she never felt pretty. Then when she aged, she was no longer happy with her shape and didn’t feel pretty. My twin and I were not oblivious to how she spoke about herself. At the time, growing up, I might not have understood the impact of this, but I certainly do now.

She never passed comments on other people — and most definitely never made my sister and I feel anything but perfect. But she did not pay herself the same kindness in any way. She always hid from photos when we were growing up, which is so tragic. She didn’t see in herself what others saw... and as a result, we have very few photos of her.

So how do we break this cycle? Admittedly, I am more confident and happy with myself than my mother was. My Instagram is full of selfies — something she would never do. But again, how can I do better? How can I stop thinking I look gross, or too big or unattractive? And how do I absolutely stop saying any of these things in front of Joan?

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis want to pass on body positivity to her daughter Joan, showing appearance is just one small part of a person. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis want to pass on body positivity to her daughter Joan, showing appearance is just one small part of a person. Photo: Steve Humphreys

I wanted to get proper advice and guidance on this issue, so I approached Ellen Jennings, communications officer at Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland.

Ellen began by saying that role modelling a positive relationship with food and our body — and what is and isn’t appropriate in how we treat ourselves — is crucial for our children to see. Those with a tendency to turn towards control over food and their body as a way to cope are often very aware of the environment around them and tend to absorb any comments, negative or otherwise, that are made around them — whether these are in relation to our own bodies or someone else’s.

She says we now know that negative body image and body dissatisfaction are closely linked to the development of disordered eating, which makes it all the more essential that we don’t reinforce negative talk around our own bodies.

Ellen’s advice for parents and carers worried about this issue is to first of all not blame ourselves. Her advice was instead to send the message to our children that bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and this is something beautiful to celebrate. Try to model self-compassion and build a positive relationship with your own body, to allow it to spill into other aspects of your life in a positive way.

Along with Ellen’s advice, Bodywhys have helpful body image resources that can be used by anyone, including teachers in schools, around supporting positive body image. You can find the resources at bodywhysbodyimage.ie. Some of the resources discuss what we can do to support positive body image in school, such as emphasising that how we look is only one part of us and that healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes.

Bodywhys advises against talking about diets or placing a moral value on food by referring to it as good or bad. All of these things add up to contribute to our children having a healthier, more empowering attitude towards themselves and others.

I also wanted to talk to lecturer in early childhood education and author Dr Mary O’Kane. Not only did she reinforce what Ellen spoke about, Mary told me: “Research also tells us that body dissatisfaction levels in younger and older women do not differ significantly. So, as mothers we are often dealing with our own body issues, while trying to support our children to be more body positive than we are feeling ourselves.”

Mary also told me about a recent study that looked at the impact of social media on body dissatisfaction and found that its impact was weaker in teens with more positive maternal relationships.

I then asked Mary what we should do to model better body image behaviours to our children. Her advice was: “Try to be aware of how we think, act and speak to our children about their bodies. And try not to pass on any of our own concerns to our children. Instead, we can encourage our children to appreciate their bodies for what they are capable of, rather than appearance.”

Like Ellen, Mary suggested we can try to avoid labelling food as good or bad. Instead, try to encourage them to eat a wide variety of foods. Mary also spoke of the need for us as parents to encourage our children to be critical of what they see on social media and to question the narrow view of beauty that is presented online.

I know I am not alone in this problem. It is endemic. Most of my friends have talked to me at some point about how they feel about their appearances, and often, it is not positive.

Speaking to one friend, I asked her how she keeps from commenting on herself in front of her daughters, even on days when she just doesn’t feel great, attractive or confident.

She said: “I have always struggled with body image. I have never been in a place where I am 100pc happy. However, when I start to feel this way, or am about to say something, I have trained myself to stop and think, ‘Would I ever want my girls to feel that way about themselves?’ Or ‘How would I feel if I ever heard them speak about themselves like I speak to myself?’ The fear of this happening actually triggers me to stop myself.”

The reason why it is so important to stop this negative cycle is not only for our own happiness and mental health — we have to stop the cycle for our daughters and our sons. How do we expect them to be able to rationalise all the external messaging about weight, diet culture and the ideal body if at home they see and hear their direct role models feeding into those harmful narratives?

I can’t, in one sentence, tell my daughter Joan that there is no such thing as the perfect body, and then let her know that I don’t feel mine is ideal.

Tied in with this, I have worked hard to be conscious of how I build my daughter’s confidence and self-esteem. I focus on her achievements and the attributes I really admire in her as pillars of things to be proud of. I always highlight her kindness, how she treats her friends and how she speaks to people. I praise her for being thoughtful and considerate. I place huge importance on skills she is learning, and how she tackles a challenge without giving up.

Of course, I have also paid her lots of compliments on her appearance, but I don’t ever want her to become overly aware of one part of herself. Back to Ellen’s thoughts on this, she suggested that we should always avoid specifics if you are ever complimenting someone, and instead focus on the whole person.

It is just one of the many challenges we face as parents, and is something I am very aware that I need to improve on — not only for myself, but for Joan. And I am determined to do so.

For more information, resources and support, see bodywhys.ie and drmaryokane.ie