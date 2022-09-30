| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I tell my daughter that there is no such thing as the perfect body – while criticising my own’

Like most women, radio DJ Alison Curtis struggles with body image, as did her mother before her. She writes how she is determined to break the cycle for her daughter Joan

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis and with her daughter Joan. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Today FM DJ Alison Curtis want to pass on body positivity to her daughter Joan, showing appearance is just one small part of a person. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis and with her daughter Joan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis and with her daughter Joan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis want to pass on body positivity to her daughter Joan, showing appearance is just one small part of a person. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis want to pass on body positivity to her daughter Joan, showing appearance is just one small part of a person. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis and with her daughter Joan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Alison Curtis

I am a firm believer that as a parent, I could always “do better.” There are always ways to improve, to grow and to learn. This isn’t to say that I don’t think I rock it most of the time, but I feel there are occasions when I let my daughter down and I let myself down. One of those — which is ongoing — is how I talk about myself: to myself, and in front of her.

Most of us are guilty of saying negative things about our appearance. I often let slip a pretty damning view of my body in front of my 11-year-old daughter, which is not acceptable and I know it. I say and think things about myself that I would never think or direct towards another person. Like many people, this has ramped up for me since Covid-19.

Most Watched

Privacy