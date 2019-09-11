Fair City actor Rodrigo Ternevoy was left fighting for his life after contracting septicaemia on a recent trip home to Brazil.

Fair City actor Rodrigo Ternevoy was left fighting for his life after contracting septicaemia on a recent trip home to Brazil.

'I nearly died of blood disease on trip to Brazil' - Fair City star

The actor, who plays Christiano in the popular soap, was rushed to hospital with chest pains but was then struck down by the deadly blood disease.

The Brazilian star (35) who is originally from San Paulo returned to Ireland after spending weeks in hospital.

"After an unexpected seven weeks of hospitals and doctors and surgery and wound dressings and intravenous medicines, I am finally well enough to return to Ireland."

"I am so thankful to have my health once again and learned to appreciate each and every moment."

Rodrigo was visiting Rio de Janeiro when he began to feel unwell.

He was only due to be away for a week but had to extend his stay for two months when he was struck down by illness.

"I was visiting Brazil for a week when I was rushed to hospital with a severe pain in my chest. After a few days I was evetually diagnosed with a bacteria that caused septicaemia, an infection of the blood followed by sceptic arthritis in the chest area.

It was many weeks of recovery but here I am working again and enjoying life like never before. I flew back from Rio on a Saturday, arrived in Ireland the following Sunday and started working that Monday," he told the Irish Sun.

"I couldn't wait any longer, I love what I do and was desperate to go back to it."

To explain his absence on screen, the Fair City script writers invented a story line that Rodrigo's character Christiano jetted back to visit his brother Jake in Chile.

"RTE have an amazing team working 24/7 and they were able to move a few things around in my absense. I am very grateful for their support. They have been very kind to me."

Fair City will celebrate it's 30 anniversary next week.

Online Editors