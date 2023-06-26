‘I knew there was something wrong when I drank six litres of water at lunch – I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 48’
Designer Frances Fogarty manages Type 1 diabetes with the help of her loving family, a strong community of fellow diabetics, and a relaxed lifestyle that includes sea swimming
When Frances Fogarty began to feel off colour in early 2019, she initially put her feelings of exhaustion down to the fact that she had made some major life changes — with a new job, a new home and closing one business to open another.