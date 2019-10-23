'I hid food in my school bag' - Jacqueline had eating disorder from five

"I remember mam would have given me lunch every day and I would have been accumulating them in my school bag.

"I was concealing it, or trying to anyway," she said.

"I would have experienced other things as well - I also had emotional over-eating. I'd collect sweets from other people. I would sooner eat chocolate cake for breakfast than anything else."

Jacqueline was too young to put a name on what she was experiencing, but knew something was wrong.

"From a very early age, I had a very distorted relationship with eating," she said. "I wasn't aware where I was coming from, but I knew I was very uncomfortable around meal times. It brought up a lot of stress and anxiety for me."

As she got older, Jacqueline continued to suffer from what she now terms eating distress, which included bouts of anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating.

Her mother, Marie, who had herself suffered from an eating disorder and is founder of the Marino Therapy Centre, knew something was wrong.

"I knew very early my child is very sensitive. She was very dysfunctional around eating," she said.

"When it was happening, I was recovering myself."

She said parents can panic when they saw their child engaging in such behaviour, and "the fear takes over".

Jacqueline said she was initially reluctant to accept she had a problem.

"It was always out in the open, but I thought I was hiding a lot of things.

"I was consciously embracing the whole recovery process from the age of 16, but I had a huge denial with the term 'eating disorder'," she said.

"It took me a very long time to admit to experiencing eating disorders."

Now 29, she is an eating distress practitioner at the centre and has a podcast on recovering from eating disorders, 'Calling it Out'.

She said they had seen girls and boys as young as seven come through the centre.

For younger children exhibiting signs of an eating disorder, she says this usually sees them working with the parents rather than the children.

For children, eating disorders can manifest in ways other than anorexia and can include emotional over-eating, shameful eating or night-time eating.

Jacqueline said the statistics in the BMJ report would be "shocking" for parents.

However, she said it was important that parents realise the eating disorder was not their fault and they can have a "huge influence" in their child's recovery.

"Your child is not broken, they're just experiencing emotional distress. Full recovery is possible."

