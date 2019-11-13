‘I had a brain tumour growing in my spine for 20 years’

The oligodendroglioma tumour extended across 11 vertebrae from her lower neck (C5) to half way down her shoulder blades (T5).

"It's weird to think it had been there for so long. To think something was growing in me and I had no idea," the 35-year-old said.

Jen first became aware that something may be wrong while she was in the gym.

She was health conscious 30 year old and frequently worked out, but recently she had started to notice a sluggish feeling in her legs.

“They felt heavy,” she said. “Then people started to ask if I was walking with a limp. My legs just weren’t cooperating.”

On several occasions as she was on her way into work, Jen tripped over her feet.

She was concerned and went to her doctor, who referred her to a neurologist.

Listening to her symptoms, the doctors thought Jen may have MS so she was sent for an MRI.

It was only then that the doctors discovered a tumour in her spine so extensive it was beginning to paralyse her.

“That’s what the surgeons said – my spinal cord was so compromised that I was slowly being paralysed.

“That’s why my legs were starting to feel sluggish.”

Jen was scheduled for surgery in January 2017, and warned it came with a high risk.

“They would be completely removing seven of my vertebrae, replacing them with metal and opening up my spinal cord,” she explained.

“So the surgeons indicated that there was a risk to all my limbs but you never really think or imagine what could happen. You don’t let your head go there.”

When she awoke in the Mater Hospital, Jen was told the surgery had been successful; the tumour had been completely removed.

Unfortunately, she had been left paralysed from the chest down, and was told she would have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

“I was in intensive care for four days. When I woke up I realised I was paralysed because I was trying to move but I couldn't.

“I was still very heavily medicated when they told me I would be in a wheelchair. It was very hard.

"I couldn’t shower or have control over my bladder. I felt like I was going back to being a baby. My family were devastated.”

“Thankfully I didn’t lose the ability of my arms so I was blessed I still had them.”

Having discovered she could no longer walk, Jen had to wait over two weeks for the test results from her tumour to see if it was cancerous.

“That was really hard waiting for the results to come in. We met with oncologists to plan treatment, thankfully when he came to me with the diagnosis it was not cancerous.

“I was diagnosed with stage 2 oligodendroglioma which is a form of brain tumour but it was in my spine, the doctors were baffled.

“It’s a very slow growing tumour and they think it was growing in my body for over 20 years. It could have been even longer.”

Having got the all-clear from cancer, Jen was moved to Beaumont Hospital and then on to the National Rehabilitation Hospital and embarked on a rigorous recovery programme using physiotherapy and strength training.

The Ekso Biocnics Exoskelton

“It was a really hard couple of years. I had to adapt to a new life,” she said. “I threw myself into therapy. Every spare hour I was going down and training and that stood to me.

“I said to my mum that I would walk again while I was still in the Mater. She thought I was being really stubborn but I was determined.

“I was working myself to the max and I noticed my left leg started to respond and the strength came back and I could build on that.

“I had a walking frame and I just kept pushing myself. I was adamant that I wanted to wash and shower on my own. It was a real case of mind over matter.”

Jen also started using a robotic exoskeleton called the Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton, device via the Mark Pollock Trust which allows paralysed people to stand and walk.

“I started using it this year. It was surreal, you count 1,2,3 standing up to hold on to things it walks for you it’s great even seeing people at eye level,” she said.

Now, she can walk short distances with a lower right leg ankle splint and crutches.

"It feels amazing to have made such progress already - who knows what will happen in the next five years?"

Jen Hestor is now able to stand and walk for short distances

Oligodendroglioma is a recurring form of tumour so Jen has to get an MRI scan every year so doctors can monitor her health.

“I don’t dwell on that too much. I get a bit anxious at the time of my scan but I try not to let it get to me. It’s also a slow growing tumour so if they see something they can act quickly.”

Jen has remained active since her injury and this month will be participating in a 5k Run in the Dark.

“I am rolling in the dark with family and friends in Run in the Dark. I haven’t done anything like this before and it’s really important to me.

“Not only to support the Mark Pollock Trust and the amazing work they do but to reach another personal goal and keep on pushing my own boundaries. Living life to the full and being included in such amazing events allows us to forget about our disabilities and focus on our abilities."

To find out more about the event, or to register, visit www.runinthedark.org/ireland

