'I got my life back after I had my breast implants removed'

When mother-of-three Elaine Fields Anthonsen started to experience anxiety, brain fog and chest pain after cosmetic augmentation, she believed her breast implants were the cause. Now, after a successful operation to remove the implants, she tells Arlene Harris that she wants to highlight the potential dangers and risks that can come with the popular procedure

Elaine Fields Anthonsen. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Elaine Fields Anthonsen from Co Meath wants to raise awareness of the possible side-effects of breast implant surgery. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

When Elaine Fields Anthonsen decided to get breast implants she never imagined that they would have such a negative effect on her life.

The 46-year-old underwent the procedure in 2006 as she always wanted to have a larger bust and was initially happy with the decision as she felt it made her look 'more feminine'.

However, seven years later, she was contacted by her surgeon's office and informed that the implants needed to be replaced following a recall of PIP implants. She agreed readily to the change but a few months later began to experience some side-effects which seemed to worsen over time.