'I got my life back after I had my breast implants removed'

When Elaine Fields Anthonsen decided to get breast implants she never imagined that they would have such a negative effect on her life.

The 46-year-old underwent the procedure in 2006 as she always wanted to have a larger bust and was initially happy with the decision as she felt it made her look 'more feminine'.

However, seven years later, she was contacted by her surgeon's office and informed that the implants needed to be replaced following a recall of PIP implants. She agreed readily to the change but a few months later began to experience some side-effects which seemed to worsen over time.

"I started to get shooting pains, mainly in my left breast and also an itchy sensation in my breast tissue all the time," recalls the beauty therapist. "A mammogram revealed that there was no rupture, and everything was fine but over the following year, my hair started falling out in clumps, I began suffering from huge anxiety and had lots of flu-like symptoms.

"My health really began to decline, and I also started suffering with adrenal fatigue, allergies, chest pain, heart palpitations and 'brain fog'. Around that time, my mum got sick and passed away very quickly from pancreatic cancer and as my health continued to deteriorate, I put it down to grief - but I kept feeling that something was very wrong."

Elaine, who lives with her husband and three children in Meath, says she developed 'excruciating pain' in her hands and feet and lost the ability to talk properly or understand what was going on around her.

She had no idea what was wrong but went down various different routes to see if someone could diagnose her condition.

"I struggled to get out of bed, would sleep up to 17 hours a day and my GP was constantly taking bloods to see if they could find out what was going on in my body," she says.

"When my GP referred me to a rheumatoid specialist, I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue and PTSD and was also sent home with a prescription for anti-depressants as I couldn't stop crying. I went from being a very active person, running half-marathons, going to the gym, working and being an active mum, to someone who couldn't even get out of bed.

"On the outside I looked okay but, on the inside, I felt like I was dying a very slow death and I felt very alone as nobody knew what I was going through. I felt like I was being poisoned but had no clue what had caused it."

As her symptoms worsened, the makeup artist reached a very low point and felt like she could no longer carry on with life as it was. But in December 2018, she was discussing her condition with an online group and someone mentioned breast implant illness (BII). After some research, she discovered a support group in the US which listed 40 symptoms of the condition - and Elaine was shocked to discover that she related to every single one of them.

Convinced that she now had BII, she put all her efforts into having the implants removed and for various reasons couldn't get a prompt appointment in Ireland so looked to the UK where she finally found someone who would carry out the procedure.

"My surgery was booked for March 6, 2019 in Birmingham and it took four hours," she says. "When I awoke, I felt instantly better and could not believe the transformation - my face looked different, I was no longer inflamed, and I felt years younger. I was like a child on Christmas morning with the excitement of getting my health back and even my surgeon couldn't believe the difference in me.

"Prior to the operation I couldn't even walk to the bathroom alone but just 48 hours later, I went out shopping and had dinner in a restaurant. I was instantly about 80pc better. I still had a few symptoms such as ringing in my ears, blurred vision, and thyroid issues, but I had been told by the ladies in the American group that it could take up to two years for my body to fully detox."

A year and a half later, Elaine says she is almost 100pc better and has never enjoyed life more. She started a support group in Ireland which now has almost 200 members and would encourage other women to be aware of the symptoms so they don't 'suffer the same fate' as she did.

"I now have my life back - I'm working again, being a mum to my kids and spending precious time with my family - I've even signed up to a half-marathon," she says. "

I would advise other women to do some research before deciding on implants and always trust their own instinct as they know their bodies better than anyone else.

"Thankfully, through the power of social media and the internet, we can do our own research and not be dismissed. So I would encourage ladies to know that awareness can save lives and there is support out there."

Sarah Curran had a similar experience to Elaine. She underwent a procedure to have breast implants in 2005 as she felt insecure about her flat chest.

But just over a year later, she began to experience strange symptoms which her surgeon attributed to the implants and encouraged her to have them replaced.

"I experienced chest pain, swelling and a hardening of my right breast and my surgeon confirmed that I had Capsular Contracture and advised me to have the implant replaced," says the 45-year old. "I decided to wait and try some natural treatments and therapies but I began to notice further changes so had my right implant changed in October 2008. Everything was fine for about two years but then in 2010, the fatigue returned, and I struggled to get through the day without napping. I didn't connect this to the implants and my doctor suggested I was doing too much as I was a mum who was working part-time and was also in college, so I just accepted it."

However, over the intervening years, her condition deteriorated and she was investigated for various different ailments but all tests came back negative and it was only when she mentioned the implants to her own GP last year, that the possibility of BII was raised.

She is currently awaiting surgery to have the implants removed and hopes this will put an end to her symptoms. And she would encourage other women to 'think carefully' before undergoing surgery to have implants inserted as she believes they have had a very negative impact on her life.

"My advice to any young women considering having implants would be to spend their money on therapy to boost their self-esteem instead."

And for those who already have them?

"I would say watch out for subtle symptoms as they can escalate very quickly. And if you are suffering, even if you think it's unrelated to your implants, do some research into BII.

"My daughter is 26 and I would be devastated if she considered implants - and I encourage her to tell her friends about the potential side-effects so that the next generation can make informed decisions for themselves."

A spokesperson for the HSE says that in recent years, the safety of silicone breast implants has been debated.

"A small number of women have reported serious complications following silicone gel breast implant surgery including muscle spasm and pain, swollen and painful joints, rashes, changes in eye and saliva fluid and hair loss," she says. "It was thought that these complications occurred as a result of silicone gel leakage that spread to other parts of the body. In response to these concerns, the Department of Health in the UK set up an independent review group to investigate the safety of silicone implants. The group found no scientific evidence to support the relationship between silicone implants and illness in women."

There are no figures for the number of women who believe themselved to be suffering from Breast Implant Illness but the Health Product Regulatory Authority (HPRA) recognises that symptoms of the condition have been reported both in Ireland and internationally.

"Some individuals who have breast implants may experience systemic symptoms such as joint pain, rashes, memory loss, 'brain fog' or other symptoms," says a spokesperson. "These symptoms and what causes them are not well understood at this time but some individuals and some health researchers have used the term 'Breast Implant Illness' to refer to the experiencing of these symptoms in association with having breast implants. And there is ongoing research to try to understand these symptoms and their origin.

"The HPRA has received 33 reports which may potentially relate to breast implant illness and advises anyone who has health concerns relating to breast implants to contact their GP or implanting surgeon."

According to the HSE 30pc of women will require further surgery within 10 years of their initial breast implant procedure, as a result of complications.

"All forms of surgery carry some degree of risk. Complications that can affect anyone who has surgery include an adverse reaction to the anaesthetic, excessive bleeding, risk of infection, developing blood clots (where the blood thickens to form solid lumps) and other complications specific to breast implant surgery."