‘I finally got my Crohn’s under control... then cancer hit and I tested positive for the BRCA2 gene’
Vicki McGrath credits exercise with helping her manage her Crohn’s and get her life back and was devastated when she was faced with a double mastectomy just before Covid hit. She shares how going to the gym helped her through the treatment and her joy at finding true love
Vicki McGrath was 19 years old when she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2008, having suffered symptoms throughout her teenage years. “I always had an icky belly,” she explains. “I remember when I was a kid, we would be out playing in the fields and I would have to call into my mom’s friend, asking, ‘can I use your bathroom?’ I always had an issue with my bowels.”