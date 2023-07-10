‘I finally got my Crohn’s under control... then cancer hit and I tested positive for the BRCA2 gene’

Vicki McGrath credits exercise with helping her manage her Crohn’s and get her life back and was devastated when she was faced with a double mastectomy just before Covid hit. She shares how going to the gym helped her through the treatment and her joy at finding true love

Vicki McGrath, who has the BRCA2 gene mutation, pictured at her home in Dublin. Photos: Arthur Carron/Collins Photos

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30