| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I don't allow my stutter to define my life any more'

An estimated 1pc of the population lives with a stammer, and Christie Toney is among them. But, like US presidential candidate Joe Biden, she has learnt to cope with the condition. Gabrielle Monaghan reports

&lsquo;Uphill battle&rsquo;: Christie Toney Expand

Close

&lsquo;Uphill battle&rsquo;: Christie Toney

‘Uphill battle’: Christie Toney

‘Uphill battle’: Christie Toney

Gabrielle Monaghan

Christie Toney was 21 years old by the time she could say her own name out loud in front of a stranger without stammering.

Two years ago, after graduating from University College Dublin with a master's degree in biopharmaceutical engineering, Toney felt her speech disorder was holding her back in job interviews, so she enrolled in a course called the McGuire Programme.

The intensive course claims to give people control over their stammer in just three to four days by using a new way of breathing and overcoming the fear of stammering. The methods deployed during the courses, which are typically led by former-graduates-turned-coaches, can seem a little unorthodox; the first day Toney attended her course at a hotel in Newry, Co Down, she was asked to stand in front of the other participants and answer questions while her speech was being recorded.