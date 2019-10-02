'I bawled when he started to sign with me' - Irish mum's joy at being able to read bedtime stories to deaf children

However, that is not the case for Cindy Walsh Mooney and her two children, Sophia (6) and Bobby (5).

Diagnosed with bilateral moderate hearing loss (a hearing loss in both ears) at just three months old, communication was once impossible for the mum and her children, who now attend the Holy Family School for the Deaf in Cabra, Dublin.

And the Walsh Mooney family are not alone: there are 32 million deaf children globally, and many struggle to learn to read, which is why Huawei has created the StorySign app to help open up the world of literature by instantly translating selected children’s books into sign language.

For the devoted mum of three from Cabra, it has been a lifeline for her and her young family.

Cindy explains: “I had Sophia and Bobby 13 months apart — we had four miscarriages before that.

“Our eldest daughter Charlotte (13) had been asking three years before, ‘I want a baby sister, I want a baby brother’ and we used to say to her ‘pray to Holy God.’ What else can you say?”

When Sophia was born, the family were overjoyed, but their joy was short-lived when they were dealt a devastating diagnosis.

Cindy says: “Sophia was tested at the newborn screening. They basically use an iPod with a little mic attached and they put it in their ear.

Bobby and Sophia Walsh Mooney

“Sometimes, babies don’t respond to the sound because they are in the womb which is surrounded by water, so you might get a negative reading, so you have to retake the test a week later because it might just be fluid.

“We just knew something was wrong. We received the official diagnosis for Sophia when she was three months old.

“I was shocked, I was scared, I had so many questions running through my mind, ‘Will she talk? Will she talk properly? Will she be able to communicate with me? Will I be able to communicate with her? What school will she attend?’

Cindy adds: “It was frightening at first, but then it gave us answers.

“My eldest daughter Charlotte was struggling in school, she couldn’t hear the sounds or letters, so all the difficulties she was having slotted into place.

“I asked them to check Charlotte and now she has a hearing aid in and it has made such a difference with her learning, she is so much happier now.

“Sophia was fitted for moles which amplify the sound in her ear. It took three weeks for them to be made and then she had to get used to the feeling of them in her ears.

Bobby and Sophia with their mum Cindy, dad Gerald, and big sister Charlotte

“We were assigned a teacher for the deaf and I joined a support group and that is where I began basic signing.”

When Cindy gave birth to her third child Bobby, 13 months later, the family had adapted to their new lifestyle.

“It was scary, but by the time we had Bobby, we were used to it. Bobby was three-and-a-half before we heard anything out of his mouth. His first word was ‘ma’ and then ‘la’ for blanket. He still has the blanket, but it is cut up into four bits because he had to go to school.

Recalling the first time Bobby used sign language, Cindy says: “I bawled crying, I don’t know who I didn’t ring when he first signed to me and he was able to communicate with me... He used to smack his head off the floor before that because he was so frustrated.

“Every time I handed him his bottle, I signed ‘milk’ to him and after a couple of weeks, he signed ‘milk’ back to me and then he copied ‘food’, ‘more’ and ‘biscuit’. He was no longer frustrated — [sign language] gave him his voice.

“Sophia’s first word was ‘mammy’, and her first sign was ‘biscuit’.

“She struggles sometimes pronouncing certain words, but that just means it might take her a little longer to get it, but she always gets there.

“She teaches me new signs and she corrects me now.”

Bobby, Charlotte, and Sophia Walsh Mooney

Bedtime is now a magical time for the family.

“Sophia and Bobby go to the deaf school in Cabra and Huawei went into their school to show the kids the app last year and gave them all a smart book and I downloaded the app.”

The app can be downloaded to any smartphone and it features an avatar called Star, who helps translate the story into sign language in real time.

“It’s hard to get Bobby to engage in stories because he has autism, so his attention span is very short, so I find [the app]helps him engage, and it helps Sophia with her learning and it helps her build up her sign language.

“I know the days of the week and the months and I am starting a course with the Irish Deaf Society,” she explains.

“The kids have inner ear damage, so their hearing can’t be improved, but it could get worse and that is why they monitor them every six months.”

Speaking of peoples’ reactions to hearing loss, Cindy says: “Children naturally ask ‘What is that in their ear?’ I say, ‘That is just a hearing aid and it helps them hear — they just need a little help’.

“I prefer when people ask, rather than look at their hearing aids and say nothing.”

Emphasising how crucial it is to have a support network, Cindy adds: “Having someone to talk to was so important; to have people that understand you and will help you.

“When you are told [that your child has hearing loss], you feel like it is the end of the world for your child, but it’s not. They will all get there in the end, but everyone is different. It is a whole new world, but it is an adventure.

“What I would say to parents who have children just diagnosed with a hearing loss is it’s an emotional roller coaster of good and bad days, but you will get through it. Your babies will help you and you’ll find the voice inside you that you never thought you had.

“You’ll fight to help your baby get what they need to progress in life and be happy.

“Don’t worry about what the world thinks and never be afraid to ask for help — it’s out there in many different ways. There are support groups you can contact, and going to new places and meeting new people will help you.

“Huawei should be proud of their app, and they are allowing it to be shared on every device.

“Myself and my husband Gerald are thrilled at the difference it has made to our family life.”

Online Editors