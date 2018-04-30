'I battled meningitis and feared I wouldn't go to college. But a simple email changed my life' - Irish woman (18) on her recovery

As I lay in bed, I could tell by my mam's worried face that something was seriously wrong. This was more than just your average fever. She checked my body for a rash, but there was nothing. But when she started quizzing me with no-brainer questions, and I couldn't even tell her when my dad's birthdday was, her worst fears were confirmed. It was meningitis.

Reflecting on this chapter of my life is something I like to do. It shows me how far I've come. Today I'm 18, I live with my family in Coolock in Dublin and I'm a student at DCU, but back then, just over two years ago, I was a Fifth Year student at Our Lady of Mercy College, Beaumont, and was enjoying a busy life at school and playing sport. When I fell ill, it was the last thing I saw coming. Once Mam had realised what was wrong, everything happened so quickly. My dad scooped me into the back of the car and drove to hospital. As I watched out the window at the moving traffic through tinted lenses (I had to wear sunglasses due to my sensitivity of light), I could almost feel the strength leaving my body.

I still remember thinking, 'I'm never sick, this will turn out to be nothing'. I turned out to be very, very wrong. My mam stayed with me the whole time. I was brought to triage, and shortly afterwards received a lumbar puncture. As I felt the fluid leave my body from the bottom of my spine, my knuckles white from gripping my mam's hand to avoid moving and disrupting this painful process, I was still filled with doubt. I couldn't be that sick, not me. I have always been healthy. I had myself convinced that I was "too fit" to be sick, but I now know that is never the case. Only months before this, I was captain of the under-16 Dublin camogie team. I was strong, confident, powerful.

I thought, how can so much change in such a short space of time? A short time later, the bad news was confirmed - my spinal fluid had tested positive for meningitis. I was placed in my own room on a ward, away from other patients. Every hour during the night, my antibiotic drip was alternated to a fluid drip. These antibiotics had affects such as itching, my face swelling, my skin drying up and cracking.

I felt like it only took two days to lose all the strength which I had worked for two years to build up. I went from peak fitness to needing help to walk the 15 steps to the bathroom. Every time I had to be washed, I felt as if all my abilities had been unfairly taken from me - these are simple things any 16-year-old girl should be able to do. The first few days were blurred into one, between brain scans, blood tests and antibiotics, I had lost track of time. Days felt like nights, some moments felt like hours.

As soon as I got the green light from my doctors, I went to school in the hospital, as I was determined not to fall behind. Beaumont Hospital has a number of teachers on its staff who are there to help kids like me who've fallen ill but are trying to keep up with their studies. But believe me, school in your pyjamas is not as fun as it sounds! I quickly grew frustrated when I couldn't study for as long as I had wished, or when I couldn't remember certain things. My level of capability had significantly decreased in all aspects of my life, and that's what I struggled the most with. I am an independent girl who likes to do things herself, and this core aspect of me was taken by meningitis.

After another sleepless night of antibiotics and doctor check-ups, I woke up on a dark, bleak Tuesday. I was weak and tired, agitated at my situation. This feeling vanished after a visit from one of my doctors, who told us the best news we could have heard. My meningitis was viral, meaning there was no immediate threat to my life. I was going to be okay. This was always the elephant in the room that nobody wanted me to think about, and the air had just been cleared.

During all of this, the support I received from friends and family was simply amazing. I was inundated with cards, text messages and phone calls. My mam and dad never left my side, and my little sister coped well with this stark change to her life, as well as mine. I am so grateful for their patience and kindness. As soon as it was safe for friends to visit, they spent as much time with me as they could. Each day they came bustling with presents, cards and most importantly, all the gossip I was missing out on! I couldn't have asked for a better support circle.

Having been in and out of hospital for six weeks, I was finally discharged and was itching to return to school. But I'd missed months and I had fallen behind. My parents questioned what I wanted to do regarding school. Do I repeat fifth year? Or do I continue into sixth year having missed a significant time in school? I knew what I wanted - my goal was set, and I was determined to reach it. I wanted to complete school at the same time as my friends, and I wanted to go to DCU.

This was no easy task, and my teachers played a huge role in helping me to achieve this. They were so accommodating, patiently offering extra help and endless notes. They were the guides that I neede to help me achieve my goal. But despite all this help, I was still afraid that I'd fall short of the points that I needed for college when the Leaving Cert rolled around. So I emailed the DCU Access service, which was the best decision I have ever made. The Access service helps ensure that students from under-represented backgrounds have a chance to attend third-level education.

And when, despite my hard work, I didn't get the points I needed, they stepped in. My points were compensated, and I was offered a place to study economics, politics and law. I could not believe just how much the Access service had to offer, from extra academic help to guidance services. The door had been opened for me, all thanks to a simple email. Today I'm halfway through the second semester of my first year and I couldn't be happier. I have made so many new friends, and met so many amazing people. I am fully back to playing camogie and studying something which I love, all thanks to the people who have helped me overcome all the problems which I encountered. If I had one piece of advice to give to anyone, it is don't be afraid to ask for help. My whole future was shaped by me sending a simple email, enquiring about the Access service in DCU. It never hurts to ask, and there are endless numbers of people out there who are more than happy and willing to help you.

