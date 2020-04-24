| 7.4°C Dublin

'I am in pain, and because of Covid-19 I have no idea when they will reschedule my hip operation'

Brenda Quinn (74) is, like many others, awaiting news of a new date for her procedure writes Kathy Donaghy

Brenda Quinn says she has let go of all expectations Expand

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, people's 'ordinary' health needs continue, with many left struggling or in pain due to operations on hold or procedures cancelled.

The Irish Patients Association (IPA) says there's been a huge fall off in hospital admissions and attendance since the pandemic began and the patients' advocacy group is warning that people's conditions will deteriorate unless they get timely access to the care they need.

At her home in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, Brenda Quinn (74) is cocooning with her husband, Joe. Like so many grandparents, she's missing the company of her grandchildren who are staying away, but is keeping busy cleaning and spending time in the back garden.