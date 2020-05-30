| 7.3°C Dublin

'I am a frontline worker, I got Covid-19 and I haven't seen my baby in two months'

As the virus began to spread, asthmatic Riadh Egan made the tough the decision to send her 15-month-old daughter to her mother's house. Here, she talks to Liadán Hynes about her diagnosis, and how she is coping with nine weeks apart from her child

Riadh Egan near her home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
Riadh with baby Meadow before the virus hit Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

'It's the hardest thing I've ever done, without a doubt. She's my first child. She didn't really leave my side until she was about 10 months, so for her to be away for so long is really hard." It has been nine weeks since Riadh Egan has seen her 15-month-old daughter, Meadow.

The 29-year-old frontline worker, originally from Sligo, now based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, where she works in the kitchens of a nursing home, first sent her daughter to her mother's home in Sligo when childcare was cancelled. Restrictions were put in place the following week, and she and her partner, Peter Boyce, made the difficult decision to leave their child where she was.

"I wouldn't have any family up here, and I obviously had to go to work. The week after the lockdown started, I just didn't feel it was safe, knowing that I was around patients that were positive," the mother-of-one says now. "It's been incredibly difficult, but you just have to get on with it."