How to recognise and survive a toxic workplace — and when to quit
From problematic colleagues to power struggles over the return to the office post-pandemic, work-life can be stressful — and the looming spectre of replacement by AI for many workers doesn’t help. Psychologist Sinéad Brady shares her advice
Liadán Hynes
‘Toxicity at work is extremely complicated to understand, and it’s very difficult to address, really difficult,” says career and work psychologist Sinéad Brady, whose new book, Total Reset, looks at breaking down some of the myths that our world of work is built on.