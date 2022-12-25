How to be happy, with Alan O’Mara: ‘Christmas is billed as the most wonderful time of the year — but it was when I struggled most’

I want to take a break from mental skills development this week to highlight how Christmas can be really difficult for those struggling with their mental health. I also want to remind everyone that no matter how dark a day may seem, free mental support is available throughout Ireland thanks to wonderful organisations like SOSAD Ireland.

Christmas is often billed as the most wonderful time of the year, but it was when I usually struggled the most. The two times in my life when suicidal thoughts and feelings came closest to suicidal action, occurred between Christmas and New Year’s. This December is the 10th anniversary of when I last reached that tipping point. I hope revisiting that memory today will help you to mind your mental health and look out for others in the coming days and weeks.

In December of 2012, I remember standing in my favourite pub in my hometown of Bailieborough, Co Cavan. I was there in body, but not in mind or spirit. Internally, I was in a dark and confusing place. Everyone else seemed to be interacting effortlessly, engaging and mingling with one another. Instead of connecting with childhood friends and sharing old stories, my time was spent trying to suppress the tears that lurked behind my eyes. Even though the world expected me to feel joy and connection, I was depressed.

Sometimes I mustered a half-hearted laugh or nodded my head like one of those toy dogs in the rear window of a car. I felt sad and lonely despite being surrounded by my best friends. The alcohol didn’t numb my feelings and it all became too much for me. I headed for the exit. The cold air that greeted me when I stepped outside was soothing, and its iciness matched how I was feeling inside.

‘It’s Christmas. You have to enjoy Christmas,’ I said aloud to myself. I couldn’t spend one more minute trying to hide how I truly felt so I took the notion to walk home alone – all three miles of a dark, meandering and icy country road. Instead of finding peace on that drunken walk, the depression strengthened its grip on my mindset.

I couldn’t understand why I felt the way I did. I debated what had become of my life and asked myself many questions. Who am I? What is the point of all this? Do I even know what makes me happy? Will I ever feel happy again? Should I go back to counselling? Does it actually help, or am I just prolonging the inevitable – suicide?

All of a sudden, the road ahead was ablaze with light as a car came around the corner. I thought of holding my hand up to get a lift but then I got the urge to throw myself in front of the oncoming car. As my eyes filled with tears, I took half a step towards the middle of the road. Part of me wanted the car to knock me out of this world. It felt like such a logical choice for a brief moment. Jump. Bang. Gone. No more sadness. No more depression. No more pain.

Thankfully, I flung myself out of sight behind a nearby wall instead and slumped miserably to the ground on my hunkers. It scared me how quickly those suicidal thoughts and feelings almost became an action. I sat there for a while in the dark of night trying not to cry. I mustered up enough energy and clarity to get myself home and safely to bed. Before falling asleep, I promised myself that I would go see a mental health professional once more. And I did.

10 years later, my life is in a much better place because I reached out for help and got the support I needed. If you find yourself struggling in the coming days or weeks, know you are not alone. SOSAD Ireland is one organisation that is here to support you and your mental health. Reach out by calling the 24-hour helpline on 1800-901-909.

If you are in a good place this Christmas, try your best to look out for others. They might be acting differently or just seem ‘off.’ Never be afraid to ask someone how they are doing and to show them that you care. They might fob you off but they also may be honest about their struggles and be open about needing support.

When in well-being conversations, concentrate on listening as best as you can, rather than offering opinions or advice. Having someone to listen to can be a tremendous help. I truly believe that the best gifts we can give to people are our time, attention and love.

Alan O’Mara is the founder of Real Talks, and a former Cavan GAA player. This column is part of the Real Talks with SOSAD Ireland well-being series. Check out sosadireland.ie/real-talks