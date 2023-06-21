Hereditary cancer: ‘I’ve been diagnosed five times but each time it was caught early thanks to genetic testing’

Brendan Muldoon had no symptoms when he found out he had cancer after being tested for Lynch syndrome, and his son Alex will be tested for the gene when he turns 18

Dealing with the emotional aftermath of losing a parent is difficult, but when this is coupled with the discovery that you have inherited a gene which may put your own life at risk, the situation is even harder to deal with. This was the reality for Brendan Muldoon, whose mother died in 2011 — following her death, he and his four siblings were told that she had Lynch syndrome, the most common cause of hereditary colon cancer.