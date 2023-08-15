HAWSA: My sex headaches were so intense I thought I was having an aneurysm

Intense headaches during sexual activity can have a huge impact on individuals and their relationships. But the causes are still unclear. Psychotherapist Áine Ward talks about the psychological impact it can have and when to seek help

Sex headaches — also known as headaches associated with sexual activity (HAWSA) or coital headaches — are an affliction more common than most would expect. Affecting the back of the head and the upper neck area, they typically occur in the middle of sexual activity or just before sexual release. While the physiological cause of headaches brought on by sexual activity is still unknown to medics, what is certain is the psychological impact they can have on an individual, their sex life and their relationships.