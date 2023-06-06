Haemochromatosis: ‘I had fatigue, my hair was thinning and the pain in my joints would wake me up at night’

When Paul Cashman-Roberts began to experience chronic pain and anxiety, he discovered excessive iron absorption was the cause. Now a new campaign hopes to inform more people about the condition

Known as the Celtic Curse or the Celtic Disease, haemochromatosis is more prevalent in Ireland than anywhere else in the world. The genetic disorder, which, despite its prevalence, many people are unaware of, causes too much iron to be absorbed from the diet, which in turn can lead to damage to the liver, joints, heart and pancreas.