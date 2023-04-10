Grieving a child: ‘Mom guilt takes on a whole new level when your baby has been buried’

When Suzanne McClean’s daughter Rosabel passed away suddenly at the age of 16 months, the family’s world was upended, but they found peace in setting up a charity fund for other bereaved parents in need of support

“Even when I look at photos now of her, I see something in her that I don’t see in any of my other children, or in general.” Suzanne McClean is talking about her daughter Rosabel, who died aged 16 months, in April 2017. “Kind of a softness, or something almost angelic. I mean, I know we glorify people after they die a little bit, it can be very easy to do that. But really, even when she was alive, there was just something about Rosabel; it was almost like she was too good be true. And in the end, that’s how it unfolded.”