| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Granddad loved making people laugh — fundraising by telling jokes is the perfect way to remember him’ – 11-year-old Hannah Noonan

After losing her grandfather, 11-year-old Hannah Noonan decided to raise awareness and money for a charity close to his heart — while also raising a few laughs

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with a photo of her granddad Tony Devlin. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with mum Sharon, is raising money in memory of her beloved grandfather. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with a photo of her granddad Tony Devlin. Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with a photo of her granddad Tony Devlin. Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with mum Sharon, is raising money in memory of her beloved grandfather. Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with mum Sharon, is raising money in memory of her beloved grandfather. Photo: Don Moloney

/

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with a photo of her granddad Tony Devlin. Photo: Don Moloney

Arlene Harris

Losing a grandparent is never easy and some children find it more difficult to cope with than others. But when Hannah Noonan’s grandfather died earlier this year, she turned her grief into something positive by starting a fundraising campaign to raise awareness and funds for research into idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the condition which claimed his life.

During the first lockdown my little brother (Mikey) and I told jokes on Instagram to raise everyone’s spirits,” she says. “Granddad was our number one fan and used to send us jokes to use — he was great at telling them and loved to make people laugh. So I thought it would be a good idea to do something similar to raise awareness about the illness that Granddad lived with before his death, and came up with #HaveALaughForPF.

Most Watched

Privacy