‘Granddad loved making people laugh — fundraising by telling jokes is the perfect way to remember him’ – 11-year-old Hannah Noonan

Losing a grandparent is never easy and some children find it more difficult to cope with than others. But when Hannah Noonan’s grandfather died earlier this year, she turned her grief into something positive by starting a fundraising campaign to raise awareness and funds for research into idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the condition which claimed his life.

“During the first lockdown my little brother (Mikey) and I told jokes on Instagram to raise everyone’s spirits,” she says. “Granddad was our number one fan and used to send us jokes to use — he was great at telling them and loved to make people laugh. So I thought it would be a good idea to do something similar to raise awareness about the illness that Granddad lived with before his death, and came up with #HaveALaughForPF.

“I spent my summer writing to lots of different people and asking them to send me a joke. This includes politicians from both sides of the border, sportspeople like the Limerick hurling team and Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, Limerick author Roisin Meaney and various TV and radio personalities. And to find out who has responded people can look up #HaveALaughForPF on social media from now until September 30.”

The 11-year-old from Limerick says she was inspired by her grandfather, Tony Devlin, who loved telling jokes and says this is the perfect way to remember him and raise money at the same time.

“My Granddad was an amazing fundraiser and raised lots of money for great causes during his life,” she says. “He also had a great sense of humour and loved to make people laugh — he was always telling Mikey and me jokes. Doing a fundraiser that involves telling jokes is the perfect way to remember him and also raise awareness about pulmonary fibrosis.”

Hannah’s mother Sharon says her father was diagnosed with the condition in 2019, and although he managed to survive the pandemic, he died earlier this year, just a few weeks before his 76th birthday.

“I live in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, where my husband Michael is from, but both of my parents, Tony and Elizabeth, are from Ballymena, Co Antrim, where my brother Mark, sister Jo and I grew up,” she says. Dad came from a long line of greengrocers and had shops in both Ballymena and Broughshane which he ran with my mother before retiring a few years ago — around that time, he began experiencing some tiredness and a troublesome dry cough.

“He went to see the doctor and this led to a series of tests — then he was eventually diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in late 2019. Initially, the main challenge was the persistent dry cough, which he found hard to control when it started and found it embarrassing if he was out somewhere.

“Then the pandemic was a major concern for him because he was in a high-risk category, so he didn’t go out or have any visitors at all, even when restrictions were relaxed. However, he came across the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, and that gave him a new lease of life. He thoroughly enjoyed the Zoom support meetings and I have been told by members of the group that he was great fun during them.

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with mum Sharon, is raising money in memory of her beloved grandfather. Photo: Don Moloney

Hannah Noonan (11), pictured with mum Sharon, is raising money in memory of her beloved grandfather. Photo: Don Moloney

He also engaged with the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association and took part in initiatives offered by them, including their patient information days. Dad was known for his singing at get-togethers, so he particularly enjoyed the Sing Strong for Lung Health group sessions with Limerick’s Ciara Meade — and he also took part in online exercise classes facilitated by Dr Kate Devanney of the physiotherapy programme at the University of Limerick.”

But while her father initially coped well with his condition, it wasn’t long before he began to deteriorate — and sadly he lost the battle six months ago, three years after being diagnosed. “My dad died in March of this year,” says Sharon, who is a freelance marketing executive. “He was experiencing unbearable pain in February and was admitted to hospital for the first time since having his appendix removed as a teenager. During his stay there, they found cancer and he underwent some palliative radiotherapy before returning home.

“I went up (to Antrim) a few weeks later for a short visit to celebrate my mum’s birthday in March — and I was very conscious that this could be her last one with Dad. Shortly after I arrived, Dad and I had a lovely conversation about the great times we had enjoyed together — but he took a turn that evening, which was a Thursday, and was up and down for the next few days before passing away the following Tuesday morning.”

The family was devastated by Tony’s death, but Sharon says that her children have benefitted from the openness in which they continue to remember him and the fundraising campaign set up in his memory.

“Unfortunately, from an early age my children have experience of loved ones dying, so are very resilient,” says Sharon. “When Hannah was only five her paternal grandmother, to whom she was very close, died and she sang at the start of the funeral mass for which she got a spontaneous round of applause. We talked openly about Granddad being poorly and said that, like Nana, he was going to die, although we didn’t know exactly when.

“Hannah wanted to know if she would be singing at his funeral, which she did — being involved in the funeral and masterminding this campaign has definitely made her feel that she is doing something special in his memory. She never tires of hearing how proud her Grandad would be of her.”

‘It’s good to try and be positive and focus on remembering the good times you shared together — They wouldn’t want us to be sad’

He would, no doubt, be delighted his granddaughter is following in his footsteps, as the Antrim man had long been an avid fundraiser himself. “Throughout his lifetime, Dad regularly raised money for various causes,” says Sharon. “Hannah overheard him talking about fundraising for the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group and how important it was to him that we as a family supported them, to show our gratitude for all the support he had received from them.

“He thought they were a wonderful group of people and along with the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association, gave him so much reassurance, information and also, plenty of laughs at a very difficult time. He also had a great sense of humour and loved to tell his grandchildren jokes — always encouraging Hannah and Mikey to tell a joke every day online during the first lockdown, which resulted in them appearing on RTÉ One’s The Today Show with Maura & Daithi.

“His love of laughter and fundraising, as well as laughing being great exercise for the lungs, makes #HaveALaughForPF the perfect campaign to generate awareness, raise money and inject a bit of fun into people’s lives.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support from his GP practice and palliative care providers, who ensured he was able to stay at home so we were with him when he passed. But while we all knew his time was limited, it was still a shock and we all miss him terribly.

“My advice to anyone who has recently been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis or knows someone who has it would be to make contact with the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group (northerntrustpfsg.com) as well as the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (ilfa.ie) to avail of the supports they offer — they have been fantastic.”

Hannah’s campaign will be featured throughout September on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook under the hashtag #HaveALaughForPF: “People are welcome to send me (via email on s.noonan@live.ie) a joke to pass on to Hannah or share their own joke on social media using #HaveALaughForPF,” says Sharon. “There is also a JustGiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/havealaughforpf for anyone who would like to make a donation to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group.”

Hannah encourages everyone to join in the fun — And for any other young people who have lost someone, she says this is a great way to remember them. “It’s good to try and be positive and focus on remembering the good times you shared together,” she says. “They wouldn’t want us to be sad.”

About idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis