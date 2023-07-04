Genetic heart disease: ‘I am so grateful to the heart donor who gave me a second chance at life – I pray for their family every night’

After losing her mother and brother to cardiac issues, Susan Power discovered she too had inherited Danon disease, which can lead to heart failure. She talks to about living with a ‘ticking time bomb’ and keeping the faith

We all inherit traits and similarities from family members, and while most are simply to do with physical attributes, some can be more sinister and relate to a disease or condition which only becomes known at a later stage. This is what happened to Susan Power whose mother, Stella, died at just 47 years of age. She also lost her brother in 2010 who underwent a heart transplant but unfortunately didn’t survive — and it was this second tragedy in the family which prompted doctors to try and decipher whether or not there was a familial link, and if she would need to prepare herself for the worst.