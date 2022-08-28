From Gabrielle Bernstein to Roxie Nafousi, why has Gen Z fallen so hard for the ‘manifesting’ trend?

‘So what happens a lot is, when we want something so badly, we get so attached to the outcome,” says the small honey-blonde woman, walking casually across a stage in the video on Instagram.

“Ultimately what we’re doing, is bringing more attention to the fact that we don’t have it yet.

Remind yourself that you’re worthy of feeling good and reach for the good feeling emotion, and know that the good feeling emotion that we just escalated in this room is…how…we manifest.”

She’s emphasising her words now by pausing between them, waving her hand to further drive the message home.

This is Gabrielle Bernstein (@gabbybernstein), and she has over a million Instagram followers.

You might term her a wellness influencer; her bio describes her as a “new thought leader” (named by Oprah no less). She’s also a New York Times bestselling author.

Bernstein’s feed is full of videos just like this. There’s ‘Why are you attracting the same relationships?’ ‘Do less & attract more!’ ‘The Secret to Manifesting,’ ‘What it means to be a super attractor.’

She is a poster girl for the trend. Top five manifesting secrets, according to an article on her website? ‘The universe always delivers,’ ‘It’s good to feel good,’ (see, being a super attractor, above). ‘The more you tune in, the more you attract,’ ‘Fun is the destination.’ And number five? ‘Put out what you want to receive.’

The point of manifesting is that it’s all on you. In a good way. Think it, and you can make it real. Positive thoughts attract the positive outcomes you want.

Essentially it’s the Law of Attraction, capable of being traced back to the New Thought movement of the 19th century, more recently popularised in 2006 by Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret.

Except this latest iteration is called manifesting, and it has taken off on social media, namely TikTok and Instagram, where Generation Z-ers (those born between the late 1990s and 2010s) are lapping it up. Manifest, a prettily-packaged book by Roxie Nafousi, aimed squarely at this demographic, has been heading bestseller lists since it was published in January.

It’s a trend that was brilliantly dissected in Louise O’Neill’s latest book, Idol, published earlier this year.

Manifesting promises that to get you whatever you want, you simply need to think positively. ‘How to Manifest anything you desire – yes, that even includes love… and money,’ one article on oprahdaly.com proclaims.

The internet is not thin on the ground in this kind of thing.

This manner of thinking never really left us (The Secret pops up regularly among celebs’ favourite books), but we have the pandemic to thank for the current wave; 2020 saw manifesting take off in a big way, with Google Trends showing a peak in interest in the summer of 2020.

The Hashtag #manifestation currently has more than 19.5 billion views on TikTok.

And then there were the memes. Most pervasive; “shut up I’m manifesting”. Most telling; “Maybe you manifested it. Maybe it’s white privilege.” And the inspiration posts. “It’s not your work to make anything happen. It’s your work to dream it and let it happen. TRUST THE PROCESS.”

There are the posts which ask you to simply type “yes” in the comments section, in agreement, as simple as that. At its most meta are the posts which show you how to manifest more Instagram followers. On TikTok, the 3-6-9 manifestation method is used by teenage girls to conjure up a boyfriend or get an existing crush to text back.

Scripting, a form of writing, or journaling as it’s often referred to, is where the practitioner writes as if their dreams have already happened. ‘If you can imagine it, you can have it,’ the Instagram #inspo post probably says.

In January, Twitter ran an ad campaign about manifesting by tweet, featuring celebrities who had tweeted “their dreams into existence”.

It included Demi Lovato and Niall Horan, who in 2010 tweeted “applied for X Factor, hope it all works out.” It did.

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga are also said to be fans of manifestation.

It makes sense, this – if not wholesale, then widespread – adoption by a generation of a method which, if not quite a religion is certainly spirituality-adjacent. Manifesting is comforting. It’s easy. And most importantly, it offers at least the illusion of some kind of control.

Even before the pandemic, Generation Z were facing an adulthood that promised an entirely different set of certainties to those which their parents enjoyed.

This generation could see that hard work and effort no longer guaranteed things like job security, a house to own, or even rent. Instead, they are faced with zero-hour contracts, never-ending financial concerns, wages that barely cover basic living costs, a retirement age that seems to get pushed out further and further, all set against a backdrop of terrifying climate crisis related apocalypse.

On top of that, they had seen Millennials, the generation before them, chase the dreams of older generations in a society which no longer supports a social equation based on hard work (‘you get out what you put in’). They watched these Millennials suffer burnout for their efforts. No wonder so many turned towards a method which seems to offer rewards for, let’s say, a different kind of effort.

And while manifestation differs from traditional religion in that it focuses solely on the individual, faith of some kind has been proved to have positive effects on longevity and mental health.

So what harm in the comforting practices associated with manifesting, such as journaling and gratitude?

When the pandemic bought everything crashing down, older generations could wait things out, hope to return to more of the same after the pandemic receded.

But what if you were just getting started? It’s hardly surprising that for a generation on the cusp, or in the early stages, of building their lives, manifesting seemed attractive – offering, as it does, the potential to build a life exactly as you want it. And the illusion of control.

Except… does it really? Isn’t there an element of magical thinking to all this? Not to mention an ignoring of one’s own privileged circumstances.

Issues like class, poverty, race, health, gender, sexuality, systemic issues cannot be overcome simply by positive thinking. And is it actually helpful to place responsibility on the individual?

It isn’t just that it seems to ignore the wildly varying circumstances into which people are born.

It also places manifesting somewhere between the kind of thinking which suggests that the climate crisis can be solved by the efforts of individuals: recycling and using keep cups (which surely lets government and big corporations off the hook) and the kind of ill-informed messages you sometimes hear around illness; someone “fighting” a cancer battle.

As if a negative outcome is brought about by a lack of willpower or positivity; they stayed sick because they just didn’t want to be well enough. Crassly individualist? Blindly privileged? Both?

Practitioners of the faith would say if you’re manifesting and it’s not working, then you’re just not doing it right. Unbeknownst to yourself, you’re holding limiting beliefs. Or you’re too focused on what you want. Which in fact is making you fear you’ll never get it/think too much about the fact that you don’t have it now.

Whatever the problem, the fault lies with you.

Practitioners of the faith would also obscure the fact that much of manifesting is a business; manifest merch doesn’t come cheap. You can buy everything from t-shirts, to stickers, jewellery, posters, crystals, to something called The Intentionator (€381.43, Etsy), not to mention any number of courses and classes promising everything from manifesting your own business, to general abundance, your perfect life, energy healing and protection, and of course, love.

But isn’t that maybe part of the problem. The promise of the perfect life? Is that really even a goal to strive for?

Is manifesting messing with people’s fundamental expectations, not just about what kind of effort and luck and circumstance is involved in getting what you desire, but also about what kind of outcome you can expect.

Why shouldn’t Generation Z at least expect better?

Is manifestation not just overselling how much we can control our lives, but also overpromising on what a we can expect?

It’s too easy to suggest that manifesting is the practice of a generation raised on social media with an overblown sense of their own specialness, uniqueness, overly confident about their own abilities.

Given the world they’ve inherited, why shouldn’t Generation Z at least expect better?

And given that the certainties of Boomers and Gen X are unavailable to them, and the path to burnout of Millennials unappealing, it makes a certain kind of sense that what they reach for might be based neither in a healthy social structure nor the promise of hard work.

In a world with no guarantees, believing in magic becomes remarkably attractive.

But manifestation is nevertheless something over an over-correction.

It’s a case of the Emperor’s New Clothes, one that Louise O’ Neill perfectly dissects in her latest book. “This was a saturated market – so many broken girls with money to spend – and there were a lot of beautiful white women out there, selling wellness and crystal-encrusted yoga mats and fifty-dollar meditation candles…”