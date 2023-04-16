Forget Botox and fillers. Gen Z is investing in high-tech skincare at up to €600 a pop, even if that means living at home or not going out

Why the new beauty regimes are all about prevention

‘When you wake up in the morning and your skin looks fresh, of course you feel amazing!” laughs Maud McDermott (25). “You wear everything on your face — if you’re drinking heavily you wear it on your face, if you’re eating clean you wear it on your face, and the confidence you have when you’re feeling less insecure about your skin,” she pauses. “You’re just generally a happier person.”