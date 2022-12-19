For some, the Christmas season can be anything but merry. These expert tips will help you manage your anxiety and feel more festive

As the cost of living crisis escalates and normal Christmases return after a muted two years, anxiety levels are escalating too.

So what can you do? Well, you can take simple steps to reduce your stress before it hits, so you can spend your time on what really matters to you.

According to counsellor and psychotherapist Linda Breathnach, the headlines around rising energy price hikes, rising inflation and the first “normal” Christmas in two years are all causing massive anxiety for people. Throw in the weight of expectation around gifts and family gatherings, and it can lead to feelings of overwhelm, she says.

“You don’t have to say ‘yes’ to everything. You also don’t have to challenge everyone you might disagree with, or who has their own issues and is pass-remarkable. Christmas can be hard when we have to spend time with family members or friends that we don’t want to see, but maybe our partner or children do,” she says.

“Try to plan in advance, communicate and manage expectations. Maybe let your partner, friend or family member know how stressed you are about a certain event or person, and choose a neutral venue so that you can leave to go home when it suits you, rather than waiting for them to leave your home,” says Breathnach, an accredited member of the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP).

Know your spending limits

Financial adviser and founder of MoneyWhizz Frank Conway, says inflation has roared back with a vengeance and it has caught a lot of people off guard, including our central bankers.

“At a household level, it has reminded people that money is finite. So, with the rate of inflation at a 40-year high, this does not mean that Christmas needs to be one designed entirely by Scrooge. In fact, it might be the opportunity to re-establish good money habits and put money to work for the better,” he says.

To this end, he believes setting financial boundaries is key to avoiding stress and anxiety down the line, which is why setting a budget for Christmas that is within a family’s means is very important.

“I would encourage households to limit the use of credit card debt, and where necessary, use short-term debt (credit union and bank loans) that will be paid off within a year as a way of reducing borrowing costs. Remember, the longer it takes to repay debt, the higher the interest charge, which adds even more to the final cost of Christmas. This includes using the buy-now-pay-later options that have gained popularity. Users need to understand the entire set of terms and conditions that govern such transactions,” he says.

Presence, not presents

Linda Breathnach says the commercial pressure to buy presents can cause a lot of anxiety at this time of year. She advises people to make a list of their core gifts and try not to let the extras slip in. By having honest conversations with people about how most of us have a lot of “stuff”, we can save ourselves a lot of heartache and worry over gifting.

“Maybe instead of a ‘thing’ as a gift, you can offer a day out or plan to do something nice together. Our children remember quality time and attention and how it makes them feel much more than stuff. If finances are limited, maybe you can give a home-made voucher by offering babysitting or cleaning or to do an overdue painting job for somebody. We can be as creative as we like and these things would have so much more thoughtfulness and meaning than socks or a soap set,” she says.

A season to learn

Financial guru Frank Conway believes there is an opportunity for parents to use the Christmas planning season to teach their children about money. “There are many opportunities to teach about planning, spending and saving that arise when it comes to planning on gifts, seeking out best value, online shopping and comparison, budgeting and setting budget limits for different gifts. Research shows that children as young as seven can develop money habits that can last for an entire lifetime, so use the opportunities to teach when they arise,” he says.

Remember what we learned from the pandemic

According to Linda Breathnach, we learned to live without many of our family Christmas traditions over the past two years of the pandemic. She believes that this year offers us an opportunity to do something new; to begin a series of less stressful traditions that focus on what’s really important to us, rather than simply picking up where we left off three years ago.

“Remember what we learned from the pandemic about what’s important to us. What did you miss most about Christmas during lockdown? Are you prioritising this? What did you not miss? Can you work around it this time? Is it even necessary to bring that old ritual back or can you do it differently and more creatively?” she asks.

Mind your drinking

According to Galway-based GP Dr Brian Osborne, Christmas can come with its own stresses for many people, with worries varying from how to pay for everything to feelings of apprehension over family gatherings and the potential for conflict.

“If these anxieties are combined with alcohol use, an individual’s ability to cope with anxiety can be reduced, which in turn can make people want more alcohol to dull their anxiety symptoms. In addition to feelings of anxiety, alcohol can cause low mood, irritability and paranoia. Many people underestimate the effect of alcohol on your mental health in the days after consumption,” says Dr Osborne, assistant medical director of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

He points out that the recommended weekly low-risk alcohol guidelines are less than:

⬤ 11 standard drinks for women

⬤ 17 standard drinks for men

He also points out that drinks should be spread out over the week, and you should have two to three alcohol-free days per week. Sticking to the limit is not safe if you drink your weekly allowance in one session, he says.

Stay in the moment

Mindfulness teacher and author Padraig O’Morain believes that having set limits on what you want and don’t want from spending on presents to family visits, it’s helpful to take a breath and remind yourself of these limits when you are gripped by feelings of stress.

“The key is to know what you want and don’t want, to maintain awareness of these, and to calmly accept whatever you need to accept,” says O’Morain, whose new book Acceptance — Create Change and Move Forward is coming out in the spring.

Reach out to others and don’t forget time for yourself

Linda Breathnach says we know that doing something for someone else is actually good for our own mental health. “Look to your neighbours, look to people who might be alone — call in for a cuppa or go for a walk with someone. “This will not only make a difference to those less well-off, but it will also help you to feel good about yourself, finding purpose and meaning,” she says.

“When we make lists of things, we need to include ourselves on that list. It’s easy to forget that we need time out at this time of year. Some people think that sounds selfish, but it’s about being as equally kind to yourself as you are to others,” she adds.

For more information, resources and support, see the IACP’s directory of accredited therapists on their website at iacp.ie