For some, the Christmas season can be anything but merry. These expert tips will help you manage your anxiety and feel more festive

Tis the season to be jolly, so why do many of us find it hard to survive the time of goodwill? Experts share their tips on managing stress levels this Christmas, so it will be more about the festive and less about the frenzy

Festive stress can be limited by setting healthy boundaries and taking time to stay in the moment and remain calm
Counsellor and psychotherapist Linda Breathnach

Festive stress can be limited by setting healthy boundaries and taking time to stay in the moment and remain calm

Festive stress can be limited by setting healthy boundaries and taking time to stay in the moment and remain calm

Counsellor and psychotherapist Linda Breathnach

Counsellor and psychotherapist Linda Breathnach

Festive stress can be limited by setting healthy boundaries and taking time to stay in the moment and remain calm

Kathy Donaghy

As the cost of living crisis escalates and normal Christmases return after a muted two years, anxiety levels are escalating too.

So what can you do? Well, you can take simple steps to reduce your stress before it hits, so you can spend your time on what really matters to you.

Set boundaries and limits

