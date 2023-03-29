‘For men, grief and loss are things you wouldn’t speak about – music is my way through’
A new initiative to help people open up about the loss in their lives, ‘Deadly Conversation’ offers workshops with the Irish Hospice Foundation and Axis Ballymun
Emily Hourican
Deadly Conversation is a collaboration between the Irish Hospice Foundation and Axis Ballymun, with input from Lewis Magee, artistic director of Swords Youth Theatre and visual artist Abi Ighodaro. It is a place to talk and create, where emotions that are often difficult to express find an outlet, and an empathetic audience.