‘For men, grief and loss are things you wouldn’t speak about – music is my way through’

A new initiative to help people open up about the loss in their lives, ‘Deadly Conversation’ offers workshops with the Irish Hospice Foundation and Axis Ballymun

Rapper and producer GI of Workin’ Class Records

Emily Hourican

Deadly Conversation is a collaboration between the Irish Hospice Foundation and Axis Ballymun, with input from Lewis Magee, artistic director of Swords Youth Theatre and visual artist Abi Ighodaro. It is a place to talk and create, where emotions that are often difficult to express find an outlet, and an empathetic audience.