Fiona Brennan: How to manifest what you wish for — then proactively make it happen

Welcome to week two! It’s time to continue your journey to living with intention and living a life that is true to you. If you missed last week, take a moment to do the following exercise now.

Take a deep breath — slow down your mind and answer the following:

Over the next twelve months…

How do you want to feel when you rise in the morning?

What kind of energy do you want to have as you go through your day?

How do you want to feel as you drift off to sleep?

How do you want to make other people feel when they are in your company?

How can you serve others to the best of your ability?

The answers to these questions will become the framework for your overarching intention for 2023. Mine is the following: It is my intention to be positive, energetic, joyful; to be calm and courageous; and grateful for all I am and all I have. To help others to build emotional resilience and to believe in their own worth. I will show myself love and kindness, so I am stronger to care for others.

This overall intention becomes a mission statement and the foundation for the external goals that you will set today. Once you have your intention, write it down somewhere you can see it daily. In addition, take some of the words, for example, energetic, joyful, and courageous, and use them as prompts to keep you in line with your intention as you go throughout your day. Put them as words on the screensaver of your phone or post-it notes on your laptop.

Your overarching intention for 2023 is to help you to get more clarity on what specific and external goals you would like to set. Before I help you do this, let’s take a look at the power of where you place your attention and the filters you can use to create self-directed neuroplastic positive change. What you place your attention on will flourish, and where you take it away from will wither.

​To illustrate, try this simple thought experiment for me: Take a deep breath. Slow down your mind and look at something beautiful or pleasing in the space where you are now — a view out your window, a green plant, or a photo of a person you love, for example. Notice when you focus on this pleasant image, the subtle shifts in your body. Does your heart rate slow down, your shoulders drop, and/or your muscles soften? Can you allow a small smile to spread on your face?

Now turn your attention to something not so pleasant or something that irritates you like a stain on the carpet or the old curtains you keep meaning to change. Bring your attention to the perceived or genuine negative in your environment and then once again check in with how you feel. You should again notice changes in your physiology. These can be more obvious — a general overall tension, a tightening in the chest and/or throat. Perhaps you feel your eyes narrow and your face frown.

Take this simple principle of how your attention is like a filtering system and spread it to the wider areas of your life. For example, think of where you live — the house, the area, the people in your family, and your work. Place your conscious attention on the positives and you will slowly begin to filter the world in a new and fresh way. When you look for the positives, you will be sure to find them. The impact you have on your own nervous system is powerful.

Einstein once said: “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle, the other is as everything is a miracle.” The subconscious mind is where your habits dwell. This includes emotional and thinking habits, and often due to the negativity bias in our primitive brain it is scanning the world for potential threats.

Your subconscious mind has the ability to process 40 million pieces of data per second, whereas the conscious mind can only process an average of 40. So in order to truly change habits and stick to new goals, you need to make shifts at this deeper level. Your subconscious mind does not differentiate between imagination and reality. It is programmed for your survival and takes everything literally. Your subconscious, when it is programmed positively, is a superpower and long-term change becomes not just possible but inevitable.

Willpower, on the other hand, lives in the conscious mind, the prefrontal cortex, and it is not designed to make lasting change. It is a short-term function of the brain to help you to delay gratification and to get through challenging times. For example, remaining patient if your flight is delayed or being calm with a loved one when you feel frustrated. It is a useful mechanism but definitely not one to rely on if you wish to make a permanent lifestyle change like getting more exercise or eating a plant-based diet.

For these habits to become second nature, you need to train your subconscious to feel the reward of the new and healthier habit. In short, willpower is generally based on discipline and a subconscious shift is based on devotion to being your best and healthiest self.

So how do you change on a subconscious level? Your subconscious mind operates in the theta brainwave and this is active just before sleep, in deep meditation, relaxation, and hypnotherapy. As you enter the theta brainwave state, you need to be clear on what you want and then visualize it with a high level of emotion. The devotion is realised through repetition and making this process a habit. I will show you how to do this in the exercise below.

​Feel the reward of what you wish to manifest in the present moment — then take practical steps to make this happen. Most people look to the outside world first to make changes they want, but the key to manifesting what you wish for in your life is to create it first internally and then be proactive in your external environment. For example, if you want to win the lottery, you can imagine what that feels like. But unless you buy a ticket, it is highly unlikely to happen. Applying your directed attention and action to your intention is how you become the ideal version of yourself.

‘In order for habits to become second nature, you need to train your subconscious to feel the reward of the new and healthier habit’

Shawn Achor, New York Times bestselling author of The Happiness Advantage and researcher in the area of positive psychology says, “Your brain at positive is 31pc more productive than your brain at negative, neutral or stressed.” His work illustrates the importance that being happy first is what creates success, rather than the other way around. The most important subconscious positive habits to cultivate are habits of thinking and emotions.

This practical exercise will help you to apply these life-changing protocols straight away:

Take a deep breath. Slow down your mind, connect to your heart and write the answer to the following questions:

What three personal goals you would like to achieve in 2023?

What is the intention behind these goals? Be specific and check that they echo your overarching intention.

What three professional goals would you like to achieve?

What is the intention behind these goals? Be specific and again check they are in line with your overarching intention.

Now take a moment to close your eyes and enter a relaxed state and/or practice this when you are drifting to sleep. Choose one of the goals you wish to achieve, and visualize yourself having already acquired the external outcome. For example, if you have a personal goal to meet a new partner, can you imagine what that feels like now? You have already met this person and the relationship is flourishing.

The internal state you are creating is the very energy that will attract a new partner. The filters you are looking at the world with from a subconscious perspective will begin to scan your environment to meet this person and to match the feeling you have already created.

You are putting your attention towards your intention. Now allow the positive emotion to resonate and stay with you for as long as you can — breathe it in and imagine it surrounding you. By creating this internal framework of attention on your intention, you will automatically move to a place where you will attract positive people, situations, and events in your life.

Letting go of attachment to the outcome is the last and final step. If something you have been working on doesn’t manifest for whatever reason, trust that it was not meant to be for you. Think back on your life and notice that in the past there are things you believed you really wanted and maybe wished for greatly that did not transpire and then in hindsight, you were pleased they did not happen. The cliche is true that it is not the destination that matters but the journey. When you use your most precious commodity — your attention — to create health and happiness, you will remain on the right path.

Next week I’m going to explore the key tenets of positive psychology and how learned optimism is not just wishful thinking but a strong indicator to increase your longevity. I will also help you to release any subconscious blocks to your continued progress. The main thing is to keep going, moment by moment, with a clear intention guiding you.

Fiona Brennan is an acclaimed clinical hypnotherapist, bestselling author and keynote speaker.