Female hair loss: ‘I was walking down the corridor and I heard my son say ‘Oh, mum’s going bald’

Sharon Hutchinson suffered from thinning hair since her 30s, but recently found a solution that worked for her. Hair loss in women is more common than many realise and there are various causes and treatment options available

Sharon Hutchinson began noticing her hair loss at 34-years-old. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg Expand
Sharon Hutchinson tried a few remedies before finding one that worked for her. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg Expand

Sharon Hutchinson began noticing her hair loss at 34-years-old. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Julia Moloney

It was Sharon Hutchinson’s 12-year-old son who, with the guileless honesty of a child, broke the news to her that she was suffering from female pattern hair loss. Until that moment, she had been “totally unaware” of the problem. “I was walking down the corridor in our house… and I just heard him say, “Oh, mum’s going bald.”

Her husband had noticed too, but had kept quiet about it because he said, “I didn’t want to upset you”.

