'Excruciating' - Former Coronation Street star reveals her crippling battle with Endometriosis

Former Coronation Street star Sachal Parkinson has revealed how she has endured years of crippling pain due to a chronic condition.

The actress, who played Sian Powers (25) in Weatherfield for two years, says she has suffered from endometriosis since her teenage years.

The star decided to speak out about her condition in support of Endometriosis Awareness Month. “In April of last year I had surgery to remove endo cysts from inside both of my ovaries, that had taken up the entire space! Along with endo spots from around my womb. My surgery, though small in comparison to others, changed my life massively,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had excruciating period pains growing up, often resulting in me taking days off school. I had constant lower back pain and for the last 3 years, a constant dull ache that felt like I had period pains every single day. My anxiety was through the roof, I was always fatigued, I found I was irritable for no reason.” “I wondered if it was all in my mind and I'm certain my partner at the time thought so too, until I was diagnosed.”

The actress, who portrayed Sophie Webster’s girlfriend Brooke Vincent on Coronation Street, said the surgery helped to change her life – but she fears her condition may be flaring up again. “After surgery and the recovery process, I felt like a completely new person! You don't realise at the time how much the constant aches and feeling drained can strip elements of your personality.”

“Unfortunately I have been experiencing similar pains and changes in my body as of late. Flare-ups, changes in my energy again and pains in my ovaries. I was always made aware that my cysts would most likely return but I didn't think it would be quite so soon. I've got my fingers and toes crossed that they haven't.” Sian’s own mother also suffered with the condition and had to have her womb removed when she was in her early 20s.

“I have been familiar with Endometriosis since being a child. Sadly my beautiful, amazing momma had to have a hysterectomy at just 24 years of age. Can you believe that?! Fortunately she already had me! (Though she may say unfortunately ),” she joked.

“My mum had no choice but to have surgery as it had been undiagnosed for years and her condition became too severe. I'm saddened every day for her but this is why we need to spread the word. It’s an invisible condition but it’s very much a real one.”

“One in 10 women suffer with Endometriosis. You may have it and not even know! Go educate yourself and spread your knowledge! Listen to your body! Help others listen to theirs! And help create a wider awareness,” the star wrote on Instagram.

