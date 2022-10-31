Erectile dysfunction: We talk about ‘performance’ as though the penis is a show pony – and regard sex as dependent on penetration

When we think of erectile dysfunction — and for those who have not yet experienced it, don’t worry, it’s only a matter of time — we tend to think of it in mechanical terms. That is, the penis not doing what it is supposed to do, and how to fix it via Viagra or vacuum pumps, depending on the physical health of the person attached to the penis.

We talk about ‘performance’, as though the penis is a show pony, and regard sex as an activity entirely dependent on penetration.

Yet despite millions of men experiencing ED every day, everywhere, for all kinds of physical or psychological reasons, it remains a source of discomfort, embarrassment, and perhaps even shame. Men don’t like talking about limp penises and their partners don’t know where to start.

A study of 509 Irish residents comprised of two groups — men who experience ED and the partners of those men, aged between 25 and 75 — found that 86pc of couples said their quality of life has been impacted by ED. The research, commissioned by pharmaceutical multinational Viatris (who manufacture Viagra) as part of its Talk ED campaign, which aims to encourage more open discussion around the subject, showed how seven in 10 partners of those affected by ED said they worried about it and wanted to help.

Despite this recognition that ED is a common event throughout the lives of men — the stats, according to sex educator Jenny Keane, suggest it affects 40pc of men in their 40s, 50pc of men in their 50s, 60pc of men in their 60s and so on — over half the men surveyed in the Viatris study (58pc) said they avoid sex because of ED, as do 54pc of their partners.

While female partners largely regard ED as nothing to be embarrassed about — 82pc think this — only 69pc of men agree. The majority of couples (72pc) regard it as a difficult subject to broach, and 93pc think we need more education on the subject, beyond the mechanics. So how should we talk about ED within a relationship, and how can we address sexual wellness beyond the specifics of penile blood flow?

This is where Jenny Keane can help. “I teach holistic sex education, where we look at it at all levels,” she says. “I’m good at breaking taboos and getting conversations started.” She runs educational workshops for adults, which attract thousands of online participants: “There’s a huge appetite for information. I always say people are coming either for inspiration — to expand on what they already know — or in desperation, where there’s a difficulty and they need more education to engage with it.”

We know ED is caused by decreased blood flow to the penis — the penile artery is one of the smallest in the body — and there are many reasons why it may not function. Diet, smoking, being overweight, too much exercise, not enough exercise, alcohol, stress, anxiety, fear, sleep patterns, medication, illness, psychological issues; it’s all connected.

“Your sexual wellness is completely linked to your overall wellness,” says Jenny Keane. “Our physical, emotional, mental and spiritual wellbeing is important — all of these dimensions react and communicate and have a relationship with our sexual wellbeing. So if there is something going on in the body, we can ask ourselves — what’s happening overall? Where is it coming from? It goes beyond taking a pill.”

Whatsapp Sex educator Jenny Keane

Keane reminds us how we are constantly ingesting sexual scripts without even noticing, and these scripts are informing our sexuality.

“When you understand the scripts that are working in your life — some bringing us closer to our sexuality, some moving us further away — you can learn to rewrite that story,” she says.

But in order to do that, we need to be able to speak about sex and sexuality, to have the language and vocabulary — something she says we still generally lack, even now, in modern, increasingly secular Ireland.

“Traditionally, sex education is fear-based, preventative and attuned to risk rather than pleasure,” she says.

“So when we experience difficulty in our sex lives — and we absolutely will, all of us, probably more than once — without education, it can be difficult to move towards addressing what’s happening. This is disempowering.” Being better informed and educated about sex and sexuality means that when we experience issues, “we then have options, which lead to choice, agency, and power.”

We can sometimes take ED personally. Without talking about it frankly and openly if it occurs, it can feed into our insecurities. A man may think his partner will leave him for someone whose penis functions better, or a woman may think her partner is no longer attracted to her because his penis isn’t physically demonstrating that attraction.

“One of the most detrimental things we do, both in the wider world and in terms of sex, is our tendency to pit men and women against each other,” says Keane. She says that very few of us, men or women, have been lucky enough to learn about our bodies from a sex-positive perspective — that is, focusing on pleasure rather than risk, discovery rather than abstinence, exploration rather than performance. Those societal scripts about what sex should be, and what it should look like, can work against us.

“It’s the productivity mindset rather than the pleasure mindset,” she says. “We live in a pleasure-negative culture, driven by expectation to constantly be producing something. To be goal driven, and progressing towards those goals at all costs, to the detriment of our own health and relationships. We’ve been conditioned to believe that we have to achieve something in order to earn pleasure.

“If we don’t have an orgasm during sex, if our partner doesn’t get an erection during sex, then we regard this sex as invalid. Either we internalise this as shame — there’s something wrong with me — or if this feeling is too difficult, we push it outwards, as blame. Both of those situations cause disconnection.”

Porn doesn’t help either. “Mainstream porn bombards us with exaggerated images of what sex should look like, sound like, feel like,” she says. “But it’s not real life. And even though a part of us understands this, it’s still bombarding us. Porn is all about exaggeration — bigger penises, bigger breasts, all designed for instant pleasure.

“In the real world, sex doesn’t look like that, orgasm doesn’t look like that, bodies don’t look like that. In heteronormative sex, it’s all centred around the penis, and around ejaculation: sex starts when the cock is hard, and sex ends when the cock is soft.”

Once upon a time, sex had an official purpose — it was about baby-making (apart from the illicit, transgressive kind), rather than the pleasurable activity it is today, unfettered from reproduction.

“Before the sexual revolution, sex was all about the responsibility of reproduction, and so it didn’t matter how long the man lasted or if the women orgasmed or not,” explains Keane. “It only mattered that the man ejaculated. Again, it was all about productivity.

“These days, the focus has moved away from responsibility and productivity to pleasure, intimacy and connection. Now, people care more about their experience — the focus has shifted. So sex is lasting longer, but this doesn’t take into account that during sex, arousal fluctuates. But because we aren’t having conversations about it, people don’t know how to deal with it. And so they instantly frame it, ‘Oh no I’m having ED, this is bad,’ and shut down.”

Negative communication between couples is summarised by US psychologists John and Julie Gottman, of the Gottman Institute, as the Four Horsemen: criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling. When this framework occurs around a subject as tricky as ED, it can make things even more difficult.

Keane offers antidotes to the Four Horsemen. “Instead of criticism, instigate gentle start-up conversations using ‘I’ statements, rather than ‘you’ statements,” she says. “Express gratitude and appreciation, rather than contempt, and rather than going on the defensive, take responsibility for yourself and look at the situation from your partner’s point of view.

“And finally, if the conversation is starting to feel too difficult, take a break, rather than getting overwhelmed and shutting down. Say to your partner, ‘Let’s take a moment here’. Learn to self-soothe and to co-regulate.”

What is fundamentally needed for clear, unambiguous communication, she concludes, is clear, unambiguous education around sex and sexuality, so that we grow into adults who can discuss our sexuality — even the difficult bits like ED — without falling into potholes of embarrassment, defensiveness or avoidance.

“This is such a common experience for so many people,” she says. “We need to accept and acknowledge that we have never been given the tools to deal with it, and that puts us on the back foot.”