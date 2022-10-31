| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Erectile dysfunction: We talk about ‘performance’ as though the penis is a show pony – and regard sex as dependent on penetration

Most men experience problems with ED at some point, so why is it still so hard to talk about? Find out more about broaching the subject, the causes of ED and how to reframe intimacy in your relationship

Though erectile dysfunction is common, many couples don&rsquo;t have the tools to talk about it frankly. Image: Getty Expand
Sex educator Jenny Keane Expand

Close

Though erectile dysfunction is common, many couples don&rsquo;t have the tools to talk about it frankly. Image: Getty

Though erectile dysfunction is common, many couples don’t have the tools to talk about it frankly. Image: Getty

Sex educator Jenny Keane

Sex educator Jenny Keane

/

Though erectile dysfunction is common, many couples don’t have the tools to talk about it frankly. Image: Getty

Suzanne Harrington

When we think of erectile dysfunction — and for those who have not yet experienced it, don’t worry, it’s only a matter of time — we tend to think of it in mechanical terms. That is, the penis not doing what it is supposed to do, and how to fix it via Viagra or vacuum pumps, depending on the physical health of the person attached to the penis.

We talk about ‘performance’, as though the penis is a show pony, and regard sex as an activity entirely dependent on penetration.

Most Watched

Privacy