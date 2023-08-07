Endometriosis: ‘After years of GP visits, dismissals and incorrect diagnoses, I was forced to travel to Romania for surgery’

It may affect 10pc of Irish women but misdiagnosis and ineffective treatment is rife for those with endometriosis. Actor and nutritional therapy student Lucy Parker Byrne describes her battle with the condition

After over a decade of pain, a flight to Romania has changed my life, and is why I will no longer suffer in silence. One in 10 women: that is how many women suffer with endometriosis, a systemic inflammatory disease characterised by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing outside of the uterus and beyond the reproductive system.