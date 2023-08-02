Down syndrome: ‘It’s OK to be sad for the child you imagined — but buckle in for the rollercoaster ride they bring’

Though a diagnosis of Down syndrome can be a shock at first, families can flourish when the right support and opportunities are available, as one Cork mum can attest

Susan O'Sullivan with her daughters Aoife (9) and Ciara Jane (8). Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Arlene Harris

From Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 13, over a hundred cyclists will be taking to the highways and byways across the south and west of the country, as they compete in the 2023 Tour de Munster and raise much-needed funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

