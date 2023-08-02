Down syndrome: ‘It’s OK to be sad for the child you imagined — but buckle in for the rollercoaster ride they bring’
Though a diagnosis of Down syndrome can be a shock at first, families can flourish when the right support and opportunities are available, as one Cork mum can attest
From Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 13, over a hundred cyclists will be taking to the highways and byways across the south and west of the country, as they compete in the 2023 Tour de Munster and raise much-needed funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).