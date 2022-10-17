‘Don’t call me a cancer survivor. It implies I have some strength of character without which I wouldn’t have survived’

Survivor: noun, a person who survives, especially a person remaining alive after an event in which others have died.

In the early days of the pandemic, aged 37, I found a lump in my left armpit. It was uncomfortable. I didn’t know a cancerous lump could ache so I felt assured by the pain that it wasn’t anything serious. I couldn’t feel anything concerning in either breast, so I left it. But the lump grew and I was curious, so I rang my doctor. This was May 2020 and due to the volume of people ringing the surgery, I couldn’t get through. I left it for a week because I felt it was too small a problem to be taking up my GP’s time when people were seriously ill with Covid-19 but the pain under my arm persisted. So I tried again.

When I spoke to the doctor she explained that the surgery was closed to patients but assured me it didn’t sound serious. She advised me to wait another two weeks and if I was still uncomfortable then, or if I found a lump in my breast, to ring her. During those two weeks, the lump under my arm doubled in size and I found a tiny lump in my breast. Later I was told it was .7 of a centimetre and there was another one further behind it. But at the time, the lump in my breast was so small I couldn’t feel it some days and I worried I was paranoid. I rang my GP back who referred me immediately to Cork University Hospital. On June 19, 2020, I was told I had breast cancer.

They knew it had spread. The two lumps in my breast and the lump in my armpit were cancerous, but they didn’t know how far it had gone. Cancer was sprawling inside me and I was terrified. It was then the fighting rhetoric started.

I was told I could, and must, battle this. I would beat this — for my sake and the sake of the children, I would beat this disease. There is no other language for loved ones to use. The world of cancer is defined by conflict. So when I was at my most vulnerable, when I most needed comfort, the world asked me to pick myself up, grab a spear and start fighting.

After further tests, I was told I had Stage 3, Her2-positive breast cancer, an event from which others have died. But I am still here. I am now cancer free but I do not want to be called a survivor. I don’t put it in my social media bio. Yet when I say I had cancer, people insist I’m a survivor.

I am unsettled by the word. For me, it claims I have some strength of character without which I would not have survived. This isn’t true. I no longer have cancer because I followed the treatment plan and my cancer reacted as the medical team hoped. They told me what was needed, and I followed.

I proffered my veins for neoadjuvant chemotherapy. I gave permission for surgery. I lay still for radiotherapy. I pulled down my trousers for Herceptin injections and pulled my top up to get chemically induced menopause implants. My cancer, for its part, did not do anything unpredictable to put itself beyond the reach of my medical team. That is how I am still here. My route to being a “survivor” was submission and compliance.

'The next time I say I don't like the term, feel free to be inquisitive, talk to me about it but don't insist I am one. Please don't say I am a survivor no matter what I think'

I don’t begrudge anyone the opportunity to use the term. I am lucky enough to meet many women who have had breast cancer. Many of them use “survivor” as a positive affirmation of all they have been through. For them, the word speaks to their ability to withstand a difficult time and live a full life. For some, it is a reassurance that they are continuing to live and continuing to manage their cancer. I understand that it’s a title of pride for many. But I don’t want it.

When I say this to other people, I am often shut down. I’m told, ‘But you are a survivor, you are strong, you have won, you have beaten it’. By rejecting the term survivor, I’m not claiming to be weak. I know how strong I’ve been. In the first summer of the pandemic, I practised explaining the word cancer to myself in the mirror. I practised and practised so that when my seven and four-year-olds heard it for the first time they wouldn’t be scared. After practising, I sat down with my partner, and I told our children that I had cancer. We talked about it openly, without making any false promises, and I watched their faces struggle to understand it all. I will never doubt my inner strength after that.

Mother of two Ann Marie O'Sullivan. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Mother of two Ann Marie O'Sullivan. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

But the rest: beating cancer, fighting my battle, winning and being a victor of some sort, that’s just good marketing. There are no winners with cancer. I endured cancer and its treatments. I am still here.

The idea that cancer is a battlefield and only the strong survive is not something I believe in. It is a damaging rhetoric. If a friend told me that they were going to battle their heart condition I would ask them if they needed a lie-down.

Cancer is an insidious disease that arrives without invitation and is ravenous to destroy. Its treatment, hopefully, was the most severe thing my body will ever endure. I am not still here because of strength of character — I am here because I was lucky. I am here because my medical team made educated decisions quickly. I am here because of the billions spent on cancer research informing my medical team and their practices. I am here because of pharmaceutical drugs that shrunk my cancer enough for it to be operable.

My chances of living without cancer for longer are good because the day I started chemotherapy was the first day that a new targeted drug for early breast cancer patients was being administered in Ireland. I was the first patient in Munster to receive it. That was luck, good timing, medical research, political goodwill, and public funding all coming together.

But still, it is hard for me to talk about cancer without using the lexicon of warfare because that’s all there is. Fight cancer/fought cancer, battled/battling, won/lost and now I must be a “survivor” and living after cancer is “survivorship.” My disease, and my understanding of it, is engulfed by a language that doesn’t match my experience.

If I am called a survivor because I fought bravely then what of the people who die from cancer? Or what about those who live knowing they will “lose their battle”? Are they to be accused of not wanting it enough, not fighting enough? Or are they, in fact, the people who have died or will die because of this merciless disease through no fault of their own?

I’m sure the battle talk helps some people, and identifying with the term survivor is their decision to make. But I don’t want the title or the forced heroism that comes with it. I can’t reconcile that with my experience of cancer. When cancer is framed like this great war, then I am a winner and others are losers. But that’s not the reality of it.

If I died, or do die, from cancer would it be said that I fought bravely but I lost my battle? I would haunt anyone who wrote or said such a thing about me. There is no losing of a battle. It would be through no failing on my part that I died. I want my life as much as the next person. I wouldn’t stand for any implication that I had not been strong enough or didn’t want it enough to fight for it. To say I lost a battle implies I had a fair chance, that I entered a battle with an equal opponent. That isn’t true.

When we take the military lingo away we are left with people who get a disease. A disease where cells divide uncontrollably and have the power to move within you and destroy normal body tissue. Anyone who gets this disease should have the right to define how they react to it for themselves. If they want to armour up and wage a battle then please get behind them. But if they don’t then don’t tell them they better start fighting soon or it will beat them.

If after cancer treatment, or during ongoing treatment, they want to be called a cancer survivor then allow them that with grace and support. But if the word makes them uneasy, makes them feel like they are misrepresenting their own experience then allow them that too.

The next time I say I don’t like the term, feel free to be inquisitive, talk to me about it but don’t insist I am one. Please don’t say I am a survivor no matter what I think. It matters what language I choose to describe my own experience. My disease is not yours to label. My experience is not yours to frame on my behalf.

For those that benefit from the word, I am not coming to take it from you. For family and friends that want me to see my own strength and resilience, thank you, I see it. There is more than one way to live beyond cancer. Let’s allow each other that.