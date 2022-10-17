Close

‘Don’t call me a cancer survivor. It implies I have some strength of character without which I wouldn’t have survived’

We tend to use the language of warfare when talking about cancer, but as Ann Marie O’Sullivan explains, not everyone is comfortable with this. Outcomes rely on science and luck, and individuals should be free to frame their own experience

Ann Marie O'Sullivan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

Ann Marie O’Sullivan

Survivor: noun, a person who survives, especially a person remaining alive after an event in which others have died.

In the early days of the pandemic, aged 37, I found a lump in my left armpit. It was uncomfortable. I didn’t know a cancerous lump could ache so I felt assured by the pain that it wasn’t anything serious. I couldn’t feel anything concerning in either breast, so I left it. But the lump grew and I was curious, so I rang my doctor. This was May 2020 and due to the volume of people ringing the surgery, I couldn’t get through. I left it for a week because I felt it was too small a problem to be taking up my GP’s time when people were seriously ill with Covid-19 but the pain under my arm persisted. So I tried again.

