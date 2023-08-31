Do you feel your partner doesn’t listen? Here are five strategies for healthier, more effective arguments
Clearer communication can be created by looking for the positive, understanding your partner’s perspective and valuing the different attributes you both bring to your relationship
The way you speak to your partner may determine whether your relationship grows and blossoms or constricts and withers. So, language style, the actual words you use and of course, what exactly you communicate about, are more important than you may think.