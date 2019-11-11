Dear Dr Nina: Should I get the flu jab even though I'm healthy?

Q Every year in work we are offered a free flu jab and every year I refuse. However, last year I ended up getting the flu and it was horrendous, I was off sick for nearly two weeks. I'm only in my late 40s so I don't consider myself in the 'at risk' category, and I don't have any health issues. But I also don't want to chance getting the flu again this year. Would you recommend getting it, even though I'm healthy?

Dr Nina replies: Influenza is a highly contagious virus that attacks the respiratory system and spreads rapidly from person to person. This viral infection occurs in all age groups all over the world, but infections reach a peak during winter months with the peak flu season in the northern hemisphere running from October through April.

Influenza is not just another simple viral respiratory infection. With real flu, you will at best feel terrible or in more serious cases may end up very unwell in hospital. Influenza is estimated to kill between 250,000 and 500,000 people worldwide every year. Over 600 people died from flu in Australia this past winter alone.

Real flu comes on quite suddenly with fever, cold sweats and shivers, generalised muscle aches and pains(that can be quite severe), headache, extreme fatigue and a cough that can become severe. Nausea and vomiting are more common in children with the flu.

Flu is spread by transmission of droplets. This occurs most commonly when you cough or sneeze. The virus can live on surfaces that have come in contact with droplets, so touching these can also lead to infection. A person with flu is contagious from about one day before symptoms up to a week after, so you can catch flu from someone who is not obviously unwell.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent flu and is particularly important for those at risk of the complications of influenza. These include adults over 65, pregnant women, obese people with a BMI over 40, those with low immunity due to illness or other medicines and therapies, and those of any age with underlying chronic disease such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease.

The household contacts of people at risk of complicated illness should also be vaccinated, as should all carers and healthcare workers. Children under two are also at risk of complications. The vaccine is very safe, has been used for over 60 years and given to millions of people worldwide.

Contrary to popular myth, you cannot get the flu from the flu vaccine. This year the vaccine contains the inactivated strain of four flu viruses. I always describe vaccines as a bit like a 'wanted' photo. The picture of flu is sent to your body so that if it comes across it in the future, it will recognise it, know it's no good and take steps to get rid of it. Once you have received the vaccine, it takes up to two weeks to have full effect and so any illness occurring in this time is not vaccine-related. Flu vaccination most definitely saves lives. It reduces flu complications by 70pc to 90pc in healthy people. In the elderly, it reduced the risk of serious illness by 60pc and death by 80pc. It is also known to be safe at any stage of pregnancy and babies born to moms who were vaccinated are 50pc less likely to be hospitalised with flu.

I think you should decide to go ahead and get vaccinated. You are lucky to be offered it free at work. Thankfully flu levels are very low at the moment, but they typically peak early in the new year so planning ahead can make all the difference.

