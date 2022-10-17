Close

Crohn’s disease: ‘Mouth ulcers, blisters, fatigue, nausea – my symptoms were so gradual, being sick became the norm’

It’s easy to put things down to stress or tiredness but at 27, Amy Kelly found herself facing increasingly severe health issues. Worrying it was all in her head, it took a crisis to get the diagnosis and treatment that has changed her life

Amy Kelly from Castlegrove, Kilbannon, Tuam, Co. Galway who suffers with Crohn's disease. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Liadan Hynes Email

Looking back, Amy Kelly can see that she had been experiencing symptoms of IBD for years before she received her diagnosis of Crohn’s disease aged 27. Probably since her teenage years, she reflects. Now 30, she describes how she had a condition called urticaria in secondary school, “which I later found out was probably linked to my Crohn’s disease, as it’s an autoimmune condition.”

Aged 26, she began getting blisters on her eyes, for which she was given drops by her GP. Severe ulcers in her mouth came next. At the time, it didn’t seem alarming, Amy recalls. She put it down to being run down during the winter months, starting a new job and the stress of changing careers in late 2018.

