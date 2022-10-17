Crohn’s disease: ‘Mouth ulcers, blisters, fatigue, nausea – my symptoms were so gradual, being sick became the norm’

Looking back, Amy Kelly can see that she had been experiencing symptoms of IBD for years before she received her diagnosis of Crohn’s disease aged 27. Probably since her teenage years, she reflects. Now 30, she describes how she had a condition called urticaria in secondary school, “which I later found out was probably linked to my Crohn’s disease, as it’s an autoimmune condition.”

Aged 26, she began getting blisters on her eyes, for which she was given drops by her GP. Severe ulcers in her mouth came next. At the time, it didn’t seem alarming, Amy recalls. She put it down to being run down during the winter months, starting a new job and the stress of changing careers in late 2018.

“All of these things that we can think if we’re getting these kinds of isolated symptoms. Because everything happened on its own, not all together. I never thought of it as being anything more,” she adds. “In one way everything became my norm quite gradually, so I wasn’t picking up on things.”

In January 2019, her symptoms began to worsen. “I was experiencing mouth ulcers, appetite and weight loss, fatigue, nausea and vomiting in the morning time, blood when I was wiping after the toilet, blisters in my eyes, cramps, pain, fevers, and night sweats.” But as her symptoms had crept up so gradually it had become Amy’s norm, and she would adopt lines of reasoning which, in retrospect seem like a stretch.

“With the vomiting in the morning, I would say to my partner, ‘Oh yeah, well it’s just that I’m up before seven in the morning’. And like, that sounds mad,” she laughs now.

“I would eat a McDonald’s on a Friday night and be fine. Then I would cook my vegetables and afterwards, I would be in severe pain and I couldn’t understand what that was. Obviously upon reflection, my gut was inflamed, and the fibre was affecting that. I’ve since learned that the beige foods are what you can tolerate when you’re in an active flare.”

She recalls Googling her symptoms, and Crohn’s disease coming up as a possibility, but she didn’t have what are usually thought of as the most common symptoms, so she dismissed it. “I’m not running to the toilet, I don’t have diarrhoea, so that’s not me.”

Amy, who hosts the podcast Gutcast, was by now experiencing abdominal pain so severe it hindered her ability to do simple tasks, like turn in bed, or put on shoes. “It was really impacting my life, but because it had happened so gradually, I wasn’t realising.”

A visit to the GP in early March 2019 resulted in painkillers, but no diagnosis or referral for further examination. “From then on I just thought it was all in my head. ‘OK, it’s not that bad because if it was really bad then the GP would have flagged it’. I just started to think that I’d overly exaggerated my symptoms.”

She pushed on for a further two weeks, then on the ferry home from a trip to Liverpool, Amy experienced pain so severe she fell in and out of consciousness. “We went straight to A&E off the boat — I don’t remember the ferry at all.”

Once in A&E, her bloods were examined. “Any sign of infection is over 10. My bloods were 124. I was really, really sick. I was told I was the sickest person in A&E, but to look at me you’d never think that.”

Amy had a perforation in her small intestine. “I was on the verge of getting sepsis. I was very, very ill — but in my mind, I had convinced myself that it must be all in my head,” she recalls.

At first, upon receiving her diagnosis of Crohn’s disease in late March 2019, she felt immense relief. It had been such a long journey, and there was the fact that she knew now she had not imagined things. But after two or three months, she describes how the reality began to sink in.

“It really hit me that, ‘Oh OK, this is actually a lifelong illness’. That I didn’t just go to the hospital, have an illness, get it treated and go back to my normal life.

“Now I had regular medication I had to be on all the time,” she continues. “I was trying to figure out, ‘OK how does Crohn’s disease affect my life, what are the symptoms that I’m experiencing?’ It really started to get me down and affect my mental health.”

Fortunately, the hospital where she is treated has a psychologist in the IBD clinic. For three months, Amy attended weekly sessions of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

“It was brilliant because it really gave me a space to grieve my health. I’m no longer considered a healthy person, which I would have considered myself. That was a lot to process. I think it was very traumatic for me to realise how sick I actually was. I was so sick, but I just pushed on through. I never realised.”

There was also her concern over what the future would look like. “You start to have all of these questions about how it’s going to impact your life: ‘I want to start a family, what’s that going to look like? What if it’s so severe that I can’t even care for my child?’”

She also began to realise just how much her condition had been affecting her energy levels. “Once I got my diagnosis, I could see my energy starting to go up again when I started to get treatment. I realised, ‘Oh, OK that was not normal. People don’t usually feel this tired all the time’. I would work Monday to Friday, and then I wouldn’t do anything at the weekend — I wouldn’t be able to, I would be so floored. And then I would get really mad at myself, ‘Amy, you’re really lazy’.”

IBD is an invisible illness, she points out. Sufferers must constantly advocate on their own behalves, which adds another layer of tiredness. “It’s really important to communicate, but it’s also exhausting as well for people. And you feel like you have to do it all the time.”

Now she is several years into her diagnosis, she feels much better able to manage it. “I can feel that I’m really tired, and I have to take a step back. But it takes time to be able to do that. I personally would be really hard on myself and tried to push through things. That wasn’t helping me, it was just doing me a disservice. Now I don’t try to do that. I think, ‘OK, your body is telling you something, Amy’. I know if I rest now, I’ll feel the benefits tomorrow or whenever it might be.”

She estimates it takes about a year to get to grips with the diagnosis and gain an understanding of what is involved. “I felt mentally strong then. I felt I was understanding my illness so much more, how it was affecting my daily life. I would say it takes a good year at least to give yourself that space to process everything.

“Even though I really understand it now, of course, there are days when it really gets me down, or really frustrates me. When you’re like, ‘I want to do this thing’, and you’re so sick you can’t, or you have to cancel. There’s just so much guilt that builds up in you. I do try to limit that or have talks with myself. It’s not your fault.”

In August of this year, Amy climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, a goal she had set herself to prove that she could still do what she wanted. She raised money for Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland, with whom she soon takes up a new role as Head of Communications and Fundraising.

“It was just to set myself the challenge, that even though we have this invisible illness, and this lifelong illness, that we can still reach our goals. It was just the most amazing experience ever. I remember being on the summit and thinking, ‘Wow, I actually can’t believe I got here’, especially raising funds for Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland, it was a real full-circle moment in one way for me. To say, ‘Here I am, on Kilimanjaro. I’ve got here’.” It was a seminal moment, Amy reflects. “It is overwhelming in a way because you’re like, ‘OK, I can live my life with this illness’.”

Gutcast by Janssen Sciences Ireland and Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland (CCI) is available on the Janssen With Me website at janssenwithme.ie/en-ie/gutcast/ or wherever you get your podcasts