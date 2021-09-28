Could wearing your favourite perfume every day have a negative impact on your health?

Nights out have returned and it looks like the transition of working from home and back to the office is on the cards. But as we ease our way back into the familiar trappings of normal life, are there some old habits that might be best left behind?

Like many, I recently shed my lockdown uniform of loungewear in anticipation of a much-longed-for night out. The heels went on, the GHDs came out of hibernation and, for the first time in months, I applied a liberal splash of perfume.

In the restaurant, the chatter seemed louder than my memory recalled but more than that, the smells were potent, not just the food but the heady mix of eau de toilettes and colognes clogged the air. By the end of the night even my own aroma was making me slightly nauseous.

Some 4,000 chemicals are used in the creation of scented products, but the formula of fragrance is considered a ‘trade secret’ and protected from disclosure. At a time when we’re ever more fastidious about reading the labels on food products, and using that knowledge to inform our decisions, should we really be happy enough to spritz ourselves with the unknown? And could our signature scents potentially pose hidden health risks?

Professor Tara McMorrow, associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology and director at the UCD Centre for Toxicology says: “I think that we should be just as diligent regarding what we put on our bodies as to what we put in our bodies. We just assume that our skin is this super protective layer that nothing can penetrate, so we’re less concerned about how chemicals may affect it and often never think about the chemicals we absorb through our skin and inhalation.”

Dozens, even hundreds of chemicals can be contained in a single scent. In the US, the Right to Know: Exposing Toxic Fragrance Chemicals Report — released by Breast Cancer Prevention Partners — found that of the 124 chemicals with chronic health effects, 99 of those were listed on the IFRA fragrance palette with perfumes, body sprays, deodorant and feminine hygiene spray having the highest percentage of hazardous chemicals linked to cancer, hormone disruption and other adverse health effects.

That makes for terrifying reading, but of course the reality is a little more complex. As with so many links with cancer, the research isn’t definitive. “There’s very limited data on this, so there’s no conclusive link and it can be difficult to determine these links as, in many cases, it may be due to a combination of factors,” says Prof McMorrow. “However, as further research is conducted, we may discover that some chemicals in fragrances are potentially more dangerous if used long-term.”

This is the area that she feels poses concerns. A splash of perfume in the morning may be pretty much risk-free, but what about topping up several times a day over the course of years, combined with the same daily use of fragranced deodorant?

Prof McMorrow explains: “Many manufacturers would argue that the amount of fragrance in a product is less than 1pc and therefore highly unlikely to cause any toxic effects, however some toxic effects may be caused by mixing of fragrances from different products or long-term use of products.

“Many of these products have only been tested for acute toxicity which is short-term testing such as testing for allergic reactions or skin sensitisations. They have not been tested for chronic toxic effects which can be much more serious such as carcinogenic effects or hormonal disruption.

“Recent studies have suggested that some of the asarone isomers, which may be used in fragrances, can have mutagenic and carcinogenic effects, but this research is ongoing.”

One fragrance has been identified as an endocrine disruptor, benzyl salicylate (BS), which is commonly used in cosmetic products to give a sweet floral or musky smell. “Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that can act like hormones in our bodies and long-term exposure could lead to fertility issues or cancer development,” explains Prof McMorrow.

“BS has been added as the only fragrance ingredient to the list of the first 14 substances to be screened as potential endocrine disruptors by the European Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety. There may be other fragrances, such as some lavender fragrances products, with similar properties and research is ongoing in this area.”

The current lack of regulation in the fragrance industry means that, not only do brands not have to tell consumers everything that’s in the product they’re using, but also there’s limited testing when it comes to the combination of chemicals in those products.

“There’s concern that we are not testing mixtures of chemicals and that we are potentially missing toxic interactions where one chemical may not cause a side effect, but in combination with another chemical it may do so,” says Prof McMorrow. “This is an area of research that many regulatory bodies are currently investigating.”

It was partly this concern that prompted Dublin designer and mum-of-two Elaine Butler to stop using fragranced products. “I think synthetic chemicals have their place but we need to limit our exposure to all non-food grade chemicals where we can,” explains Elaine, who runs the Living Lightly in Ireland website (livinglightlyinireland.com). “Every ingredient in a product has been tested for health and safety, but there is no way to assess the cumulative impact of all the chemicals we encounter every day. Product A might be perfectly fine to use on its own, but ingredients in it could react with those in product B leading to increased toxicity, which could be fine in the short term, but over 10-15 years lead to hormonal or cellular changes. We simply don’t know and that’s just a risk I’m not willing to take when I don’t have to.”

Interestingly, since giving up perfume, fragranced skin care, laundry and cleaning products, Elaine has noticed a change in how she reacts when she encounters them. “I’ve become very sensitive to synthetic fragrances,” she reveals. “Just walking through the cosmetic and perfume section of a department store can give me a headache.”

If, like me, you’ve taken a break from perfume during the less groomed period of the past year, you might want to brace yourself for similar issues. “Some people can develop sensitivities to cosmetic products, such as fragrances, after a period of abstinence,” says Prof McMorrow. “When it’s reintroduced it can cause side effects such as skin sensitivities.”

In December 2020, the EU published a report recommending the inclusion of newly-identified fragrance allergens on packing and that they will undertake further consultations with stakeholders on possible effects of fragrances, and there is research currently underway at the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials to review the potential toxic effects of fragrance.

“While there’s still much work to be done, it is very reassuring that it is finally being carried out,” says Prof McMorrow.

So as we re-enter the world, is it safe to do so armed with a spritz of signature scent? Professor McMorrow isn’t prepared to green light it as ‘safe’. She says: “Low risk would be a better description and we should only use products that have the CE mark which indicates they’ve undergone review by the EU commission. Everything in moderation is very useful advice in relation to fragrance products and definitely something to be aware of when using personal care products.”