Could wearing your favourite perfume every day have a negative impact on your health?

We all like to smell good, but do we really know what’s in our favourite perfumes and aftershaves? We talks to the experts about the potential health implications of long-term use of fragrances and chemicals in our cosmetics

Perfumes are big business, but there are concerns that the industry isn&rsquo;t properly regulated Expand
Perfumes are big business, but there are concerns that the industry isn’t properly regulated

Chrissie Russell

Nights out have returned and it looks like the transition of working from home and back to the office is on the cards. But as we ease our way back into the familiar trappings of normal life, are there some old habits that might be best left behind?

Like many, I recently shed my lockdown uniform of loungewear in anticipation of a much-longed-for night out. The heels went on, the GHDs came out of hibernation and, for the first time in months, I applied a liberal splash of perfume.

In the restaurant, the chatter seemed louder than my memory recalled but more than that, the smells were potent, not just the food but the heady mix of eau de toilettes and colognes clogged the air. By the end of the night even my own aroma was making me slightly nauseous.

