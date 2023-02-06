| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Could HRT help more than just menopause? Studies show the drug could help prevent conditions like Alzheimer’s

New research shows hormone replacement therapy could benefit a wide range of women’s health concerns, but it’s not without risk

Experts are looking into the possible benefits of HRT for women's health, though topical oestrogen can also reduce side effects of menopause. Stock image Expand
Dr Louise Newson, GP Expand

Close

Experts are looking into the possible benefits of HRT for women's health, though topical oestrogen can also reduce side effects of menopause. Stock image

Experts are looking into the possible benefits of HRT for women's health, though topical oestrogen can also reduce side effects of menopause. Stock image

Dr Louise Newson, GP

Dr Louise Newson, GP

/

Experts are looking into the possible benefits of HRT for women's health, though topical oestrogen can also reduce side effects of menopause. Stock image

Lauren Libbert

After many years, books, documentaries and campaigns to educate women — and doctors — about HRT’s benefits, it appears the goalposts are moving again. HRT may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in millions of women at risk of developing the condition, according to a new study. Instead of simply being a go-to remedy for hot flushes, brain fog and joint pain, should HRT be used as a preventative health measure?

Dr Louise Newson, GP and menopause specialist believes there is a strong case for giving it earlier, certainly in perimenopause. “We give statins to help prevent people from having heart disease,” she says. “If people have an increased risk of heart disease or raised blood pressure, we don’t wait for them to have a heart attack to treat them — we often prescribe them statins or blood pressure lowering medications. Why shouldn’t we do the same with women and oestrogen?

Most Watched

Privacy