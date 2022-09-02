| 20.2°C Dublin

‘Coming to the realisation that you may not see your own child grow up is really difficult. You’re grateful for every day’

Rachel McKenna suffered pelvic pain during pregnancy and was diagnosed with stage four breast and bone cancer after her son Elijah was born. She shares her story

Rachel McKenna had suspected pelvic girdle pain for months during pregnancy and postpartum, before being diagnosed with stage four breast and bone cancer. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand
Rachel McKenna, pictured with her fiancé, Aidan, and their son, Elijah. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand
Rachel is relishing the opportunity to spend more quality time with son Elijah, and her fiancé, Aidan. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin Expand
Rachel McKenna photographed with her partner, Aidan and their son, Elijah. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand

Rachel McKenna had suspected pelvic girdle pain for months during pregnancy and postpartum, before being diagnosed with stage four breast and bone cancer. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Rachel McKenna, pictured with her fiancé, Aidan, and their son, Elijah. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Rachel is relishing the opportunity to spend more quality time with son Elijah, and her fiancé, Aidan. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin

Rachel McKenna photographed with her partner, Aidan and their son, Elijah. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Liadan Hynes Email

From seven weeks on, Rachel McKenna experienced severe pelvic girdle pain throughout her pregnancy. It was put down to her condition, and she expected the pain to pass when her son, Elijah, was born in October 2020.

In fact, things kept getting worse and Rachel also began to develop extreme back pain. “That was what really surprised me, because everyone kept on saying, ‘Oh once you give birth it goes’”, she explains. “In one respect, having the baby you’re so delighted, that brought my focus to a much happier place. But there definitely were days where it was like, ‘I actually can’t do this’.”

