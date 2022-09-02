‘Coming to the realisation that you may not see your own child grow up is really difficult. You’re grateful for every day’

From seven weeks on, Rachel McKenna experienced severe pelvic girdle pain throughout her pregnancy. It was put down to her condition, and she expected the pain to pass when her son, Elijah, was born in October 2020.

In fact, things kept getting worse and Rachel also began to develop extreme back pain. “That was what really surprised me, because everyone kept on saying, ‘Oh once you give birth it goes’”, she explains. “In one respect, having the baby you’re so delighted, that brought my focus to a much happier place. But there definitely were days where it was like, ‘I actually can’t do this’.”

She would feel guilty, she recalls. “You feel like an absolute failure as a mum: you can’t lift your own child up or play with them. I think the first time I was able to play football with him was the beginning of June this year — and he’s now 22 months old.”

She recalls breaking down in tears, and the feeling that being in this amount of pain was not normal. Like a visit to the zoo, where she was in so much pain she was unable to leave the car. “At this point, it was eight months post-partum. There were days when I couldn’t stand up straight. It felt as if my spine couldn’t support me — as it turns out, that was actually the case.”

Alongside the pain, Rachel, who is now 39, discovered a lump in her breast in early summer of 2021. Eventually, an MRI in early August revealed the cause of her pain. “I had five fractures in my spine. That was from the cancer: my spine could have collapsed at any point. They put me on bedrest straight away.”

She recalls the moment her doctor told her she had cancer. “You’re numb when you hear those words. One part of me was relieved almost. I was like, ‘well now I know what’s causing all the pain’. But the other side of it is just, well, it’s cancer. Obviously, it rocked both our worlds,” she says of her and fiancé, Aidan Marshall’s reactions. “It was a massive shock. And of course, at that stage, we didn’t know how bad it was either.”

The next day, Rachel was admitted to hospital for tests. She describes sitting in the waiting area with Aidan. “I think at that point he was more distraught than I was. In my head I was like, ‘we’ll just get on with this’. But I suppose it’s a partnership, it changes from one person to the other, who has to sprint at different times.”

The simple act of getting the tests done proved extremely difficult, as lying down in the MRI machine was “horrifically painful.” A biopsy and an ultrasound of the lump Rachel had found, confirmed she had breast cancer.

“I remember I rang my partner, and we were almost relieved in a sense. We just thought, ‘OK, breast cancer — there’s so much that can be done for it these days with modern medicine’. I just thought, cut it off, rip it out, I don’t care. But then it became obvious later that wasn’t the case.”

Several weeks later, Rachel was told she had stage four metastatic breast and bone cancer. “I suppose they’re doing so many tests, it’s almost like a jigsaw — all the pieces come together finally. I was still feeling really positive. I’m still positive to this day about things.”

Originally, the plan was that Rachel would leave hospital around the end of August and begin IV chemotherapy. Unfortunately, she got an infection in her leg, and after three days, was readmitted for another month, and her treatment was put on hold.

“I remember being really, really upset. I just wanted to start fighting this thing. I was put on a course of chemo tablets, and a hormone tablet that brings you into the menopause.”

‘I mentioned that my hips were hurting. We did an x-ray and found that the tops of my femurs and hips were beginning to crumble from the tumours’

Rachel left hospital again at the end of September and was doing quite well, but during a check-up at Christmas, her consultant, unhappy with how her treatment was working, decided to move to IV chemotherapy in the new year. Over Christmas, Rachel began to feel unwell. “Nausea, vomiting, not being able to keep anything down,” she recalls now. She was readmitted to hospital during the first week of January.

“I mentioned that my hips were hurting. We did an X-ray and found that the tops of my femurs and hips were beginning to crumble from the tumours. I had to have surgery to have rods put in both of my legs. That delayed the chemo again. That was probably the most difficult time of all. I was in hospital for six weeks. It was just absolutely horrific — I saw my baby three times, and I missed his first steps.”

She describes being in a ward surrounded by people who were very ill. “Obviously, that makes you face your own mortality. And I’d always been very, very positive up until that, but I suppose at that point, having surgery in both your legs, all your independence is gone, you are in a wheelchair, you’re swollen, you can’t sleep, you can’t turn — you’re faced with your own mortality at that point.”

Not seeing her son was extremely difficult. This was during Covid-19 restrictions, so she only saw Elijah three times and her partner four, over the course of the six weeks.

“It’s one of those things where you have to just shut all of that out. If you dwell on that too long, it’s too upsetting to even think about. There was the guilt of not being able to be there for him and see him. But I had to acknowledge that it was beyond my control. It was heartbreaking.”

Rachel’s son was around 15 months when she came out of hospital on this occasion. She was set up with a community occupational therapist and public health nurse.

“I was on crutches. Moving was horrifically painful and difficult.” She smiles when she recalls how her little boy would try to help her. “He would hear me coming on the crutches and would try to take hold of them, to help Mammy walk to her special chair. He would then go and sit on my knee. It was like he knew something wasn’t right. He was amazing.”

She was also linked in with the palliative care team in St. Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown. “I remember saying that to my partner — I could just see his eyes widen. The nurse helped me explain to him that palliative care isn’t necessarily end-of-life care. It’s about helping me deal with this as a chronic illness. And living with it. The hospice has been amazing.”

They have a wonderful childminder, she says, who supports them in the care of Elijah. “I suppose some people might think, ‘It’s terrible, she wasn’t working and she’s sending her kid to a childminder’. But I wasn’t physically able to look after him. That thought keeps going through your head as well: I can’t look after my own child. I can’t lift my child. I can’t sit on the floor and play with my son or run after him.

“You just feel like a failure as a mum. You feel like a burden on everyone. But you’re not. People do things because they love you. I suppose that was one of the positives that came out of everything; the amount of support I got — the love and care that came flooding was astonishing.”

Her recovery meant her IV chemotherapy was again delayed, which caused further stress. “You’re almost wondering, ‘What’s happening to my body, is the cancer getting worse? When can I start fighting back?’”

Rachel was finally able to begin IV chemotherapy in March of this year, finishing in May. “Thankfully the IV chemo had a massive impact. Getting that news puts you on a high. It really helped me grab back some of my positivity that I had lost over the previous months.”

While she still uses her crutches when she is out, her mobility is much improved. She is more able to do things with her son and will be returning to work part-time, as a teacher, this month.

“I’m really, really fortunate; pain isn’t really the issue, it’s more the fatigue. Every day it’s just about trying to do a little bit more than yesterday. But at the same time realising whether it’s actually a day that you have the energy to do something.”

She availed of the six free therapy sessions offered by the Irish Cancer Society, which proved extremely helpful. “I got a wonderful therapist, who I continue to use now and then. She really helps me with understanding and accepting the diagnosis. It was good not having to explain things to her — she really understood the cycles you go through because your mental health is in turmoil. There are good periods, but there are days when you wake up and feel angry at the world, and at everybody. You think why wasn’t this caught sooner, why wasn’t I listened to? But it’s not about blame.”

It’s about acceptance, Rachel explains. “And making sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else. You shouldn’t have to have a newborn baby to hear you’ve got stage four breast and bone cancer. For me, coming to the realisation that you may not see your own child growing up, that’s really difficult. They’re the days when you’re probably at the lowest.”

Currently, Rachel is on a daily chemotherapy tablet and takes a hormone blocker and bone strengthener once a month. “I think the hope is this will keep everything at bay or reverse it. We’re buying time. I suppose because of that, you’re just grateful for every single day. I know from personal experience how one day you can be fine, and the next day you can be iffy.”

She cherishes her ability to enjoy her son now. “Just being able to get up every morning and dress my little fella, have cuddles with him in the morning, that’s all that really matters. So if I’m able to do that, it’s a good day. I just want to be able to do that for as long as possible. And I’m hoping this therapy that I’m on at the minute will ensure it is as long as possible.

Ideally, Rachel says she thinks mammograms should become available in the same way smear tests are. “I just want to raise awareness. I feel like I’m going through this so I can help other people in their situation. If in doubt, just get it checked. Keep going until you feel you’ve got an answer. Your gut will always guide you. I knew it was something more, but I couldn’t figure out what it was. It was just unfortunate. How and ever, it is what it is.”

