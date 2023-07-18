Colorectal cancer: ‘I knew it was cancer and that I couldn’t wait months for tests — so I went to A&E’
After noticing symptoms, John Feeney got clear blood test results before a colonoscopy found colorectal cancer. He shares the importance of accepting help and trusting your gut
Over 2,500 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Ireland each year but because of the nature of the symptoms and their location, many people are embarrassed about seeking medical advice and often put off going to the doctor until they are left with little choice.