Coeliac disease: ‘For us, gluten-free is no fad diet, just one crumb can cause hours of pain and vomiting’
An estimated 100,000 people in Ireland have coeliac disease causing pain, vomiting and even malnutrition
Arlene Harris
As soon as hunger pangs strike, when left to their own devices, the majority of children tend to grab any readily available, tasty — and often unhealthy — snack they can lay their hands on. But for Aila Mitchell, careless and carefree eating like this could have very unpleasant consequences.